GOP Announces It Has Assembled an 'Unprecedented' 150,000-Person Election Integrity Team to 'Save Our Country'

A Republican effort to step up election integrity has surpassed 150,000 volunteers, the GOP announced on its social media accounts this week.

The effort, which had initially been described as “unrealistic” by mainstream media when it was announced in April and had a goal of 100,000 volunteers, is now being decried as an attempt to relitigate the 2020 election.

The official website of Protect the Vote, the group behind the effort to ensure free and fair elections, said that in addition to its recruitment of poll watchers, it’s “filing dozens of key lawsuits in key states across the country.”

“We have staff on the ground in battleground states and lawyers from coast to coast working to protect the vote,” the website said.

“We’ve filed over 80 election integrity lawsuits in more than 20 states this cycle alone. We will have trained volunteers and lawyers in place when it matters during the 2024 elections.”

And that’s gotten a lot of people on board, judging by the GOP’s announcement of how large the volunteer force had gotten.

In an appearance on Real America’s Voice on Tuesday, Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley said that he wanted to ensure “the rules of the road are the right rules of the road.”

Whatley said that he wanted to guarantee “that voter ID is going to be the law of the land.

“And we want to make sure that states are cleaning up their voter rolls,” he added. “So, we’ve got all of those lawsuits that we’re working on.”

Also important, Whatley said, is “to make sure that we’re in the room.

“We were very excited to announce earlier this week that we have already recruited over 157,000 volunteers all across the country to our Protect the Vote campaign. We had set an initial goal of 100,000 when Lara Trump and I took over the RNC just four months ago, and the response has been completely overwhelming.

“People are going to protectthevote.com, signing up. We are getting them registered and training, and we are going to have them in a position where we can deploy them as poll workers and poll observers on Election Day and, frankly, throughout the election period.”

And the RNC is counting on the volunteer force to certify the vote is conducted fairly and without bias.

“We believe when every legal vote is counted — and only legal votes are counted — Donald Trump will win,” said RNC co-chair Lara Trump at an event in Minnesota, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

“If we have a free, fair and transparent election, we, of course, will respect the results.”

Now, granted, the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and we’ll see how well the RNC does at turning out these volunteers to ensure an orderly vote.

However, given how passionate Republicans are about not repeating the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 election, it’s not unreasonable to say that number is achievable. That should be good news welcomed by both parties, given that more eyes on a vote is always a good thing.

Of course, the media isn’t treating it that way. Back in April, NBC News went to none other than Marc Elias — the Democrats’ favorite dirty-work lawyer, best known for helping finance the Steele dossier behind the Russiagate hoax and being the motive force behind numerous failed efforts attempting to disqualify Republican candidates under the 14th Amendment.

Lo and behold, he claimed, absent any evidence, that the GOP was suppressing voter turnout.

“I think they are going to have a massive voter suppression operation, and it is going to involve very, very large numbers of people and very, very large numbers of lawyers,” he said.

“I think we need to take the RNC literally and seriously — except on their numbers.”

When a Democrat like Elias is worrying like that and bringing out the ol’ “voter suppression” feint, you know you’re doing something right.

