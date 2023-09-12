Share
Illegal immigrants wait to board a bus after surrendering to Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona, on May 11.
Illegal immigrants wait to board a bus after surrendering to Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona, on May 11. (Ethan Swope / Getty Images)

GOP Rep Calls for States to Begin Considering Secession

 By Jack Davis  September 12, 2023 at 7:29am
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Monday that secession could be in the cards if the Biden administration does not fix the border crisis.

“If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” the firebrand congresswoman posted on the X social media platform.

“From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies,” she said.


The post was another in a string of comments Greene has made about splitting up the nation.

Albuquerque DA Refusing to Enforce Governor's Suspension of 2nd Amendment Rights: 'Clearly Unconstitutional'

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she said on Feb. 20.

The post on X, then called Twitter, was one in a series of comments the congresswoman made at the time.

Should states consider seceding?

“Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce. We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s wars who aren’t even NATO ally’s. We aren’t sending our sons & daughters to dies for foreign borders & foreign ‘democracy.’ America is BROKE. Criminals & Cartels reign. And you’re a fool,” she wrote, referring to President Joe Biden and U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Greene explained that she was not seeking conflict.

“The last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. No one wants that — at least everyone I know would never want that — but it’s going that direction, and we have to do something about it,” she said in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity at the time.

Head of TX GOP Responds to SCOTUS Decision: Law-Abiding States Should 'Bond Together,' Form a Union That Follows the Constitution


The congresswoman made a similar point in another February social media post.

“People saying national divorce is a bad idea because the left will never stop trying to control us literally make the case for national divorce,” she said. “We don’t want a civil war. We’re not surrendering. We’re tired of complaining with no change and want to protect our way of life.”

In December 2021, Greene agreed with a tweet that said people moving into a red state from a blue one should face a waiting period before they can vote.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period,” she posted then.

In October 2021, she polled Twitter on the subject of a “national divorce” and attracted more than 84,000 responses.

The results? Almost 48 percent rejected splitting the country, while 43 supported it and the rest were undecided.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

