Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Monday that secession could be in the cards if the Biden administration does not fix the border crisis.

“If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” the firebrand congresswoman posted on the X social media platform.

“From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies,” she said.

If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union. From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 11, 2023



The post was another in a string of comments Greene has made about splitting up the nation.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she said on Feb. 20.

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

The post on X, then called Twitter, was one in a series of comments the congresswoman made at the time.

Should states consider seceding? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce. We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s wars who aren’t even NATO ally’s. We aren’t sending our sons & daughters to dies for foreign borders & foreign ‘democracy.’ America is BROKE. Criminals & Cartels reign. And you’re a fool,” she wrote, referring to President Joe Biden and U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce. We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s wars who aren’t even NATO ally’s. We aren’t sending our sons & daughters to dies for foreign borders & foreign “democracy.” America is BROKE.

Criminals & Cartels reign.

And you’re a fool. https://t.co/hXeJrikEN6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

Greene explained that she was not seeking conflict.

“The last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. No one wants that — at least everyone I know would never want that — but it’s going that direction, and we have to do something about it,” she said in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity at the time.







The congresswoman made a similar point in another February social media post.

“People saying national divorce is a bad idea because the left will never stop trying to control us literally make the case for national divorce,” she said. “We don’t want a civil war. We’re not surrendering. We’re tired of complaining with no change and want to protect our way of life.”

People saying national divorce is a bad idea because the left will never stop trying to control us literally make the case for national divorce. We don’t want a civil war.

We’re not surrendering.

We’re tired of complaining with no change and want to protect our way of life. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 22, 2023

In December 2021, Greene agreed with a tweet that said people moving into a red state from a blue one should face a waiting period before they can vote.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period,” she posted then.

All possible in a National Divorce scenario.

After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida.

Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period. https://t.co/NB2dVj7n2X — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 29, 2021

In October 2021, she polled Twitter on the subject of a “national divorce” and attracted more than 84,000 responses.

The results? Almost 48 percent rejected splitting the country, while 43 supported it and the rest were undecided.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.