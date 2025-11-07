Share
News
New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik announced she would be running for New York's governor's office.
New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik announced she would be running for New York's governor's office. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images; Dominic Gwinn - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Launches Challenge to 'Worst Governor in America' Kathy Hochul - Polling Shows Upset Potential

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2025 at 9:30am
Share

The time has come to rid New York state of the “worst governor in America,” according to Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Stefanik on Friday officially launched her campaign to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Kathy Hochul is the Worst Governor in America. Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills,” Stefanik posted on X as she unveiled her first campaign video.

“When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families,” Stefanik posted.

“I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe FOR ALL. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents will unify to save our state. It’s time to: FIRE HOCHUL. SAVE NEW YORK,” she wrote.

Stefanik later posted her endorsement from New York state Republican Chairman Ed Cox .

“Elise Stefanik is a unifier and a party builder with the brains, the guts and the resources to win statewide next year. She has fought for our principles every day of her career, and never backs down. She is the warrior we need to lead the fight against Democrats’ corrupt Albany machine,” he said.

Could New York actually elect a Republican governor in 2026?

“Thanks to Kathy Hochul and Democrats, New York leads the nation in outmigration as the most taxed, least free, least affordable state in America. There will not be a Republican primary and a year from now, Elise will lead our team to victory over Kathy Hochul, end one-party Democrat rule, and make New York affordable again,” he said.

New York last had a Republican governor during the era of former Gov. Geroge Pataki, whose final term ended in 2006. However, a  survey from the Manhattan Institute shows that a year out from the election, Stefanik has a chance against Hochul.

The poll found Stefanik led Hochul 43 percent to 42 percent.  A matchup between Stefanik and Lt. Gov.  Antonio Delgado, who is waging a primary against Hochul, shows Stanik with a 43 percent to 37 percent margin.

Related:
Lonely Woman Uses ChatGPT to Generate a Family and Multiple Boyfriends

The survey was taken between Oct. 22 and Oct. 26 and sampled 600 likely voters in the New York City mayor’s race and 300 registered voters across the state. The margin of error is three percentage points for the New York City sample, and 3.3 percentage points for the statewide sample.

Although in New York state the tables are tilted in favor of Democrats, Hochul, who was elected in 2022 after taking the reins when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in 2021, has a stiff contest that year, as noted by Politico,

Hochul was elected with 52.9 percent of the vote against 47.1 percent for then-Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is now the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

As of August, the independent voter project reported that New York has 5.86 million Democrats, (47.4 percent of the state’s overall total enrollment), 2.82 million Republicans, 3.12 million independents, and 564,000 members of other parties.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Launches Challenge to 'Worst Governor in America' Kathy Hochul - Polling Shows Upset Potential
Evacuation Initiated at Join Base Andrews After Suspicious Package Causes Personnel to Fall Ill
Trump Administration Says November SNAP Payments Will Be Higher Than Initially Thought
Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Dies at Age 24
Seven NYC Firefighters Hospitalized After Huge Car Explosion Creates 'Wall of Fire'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation