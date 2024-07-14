Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump wounded the nephew of former White House doctor and Texas congressman Ronny Jackson.

Trump was reportedly shot in the right ear by the gunman, who was later killed by federal agents.

Jackson said his family members attended the rally, according to the New York Post.

“They heard the shots, and everybody dropped to the ground,” he said.

Speaking of his nephew, he said, “A bullet crossed his neck, cut his neck, and he was bleeding,”

My nephew was injured at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thankfully his injury was not serious and he is doing well. My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking. They heard shots ringing out — my nephew then realized he had blood on his neck… — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2024

Jackson said the area reserved for friends and family members of the speakers was “in the line of fire.”

“Thankfully his injury was not serious and he is doing well. My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking,” Jackson said.

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Thank you to all those that have reached out to check on him,” he said. “Please join my family and me in praying for all who were injured and the life lost.”

I spoke to OUR President last night. He is doing well and as STRONG AS EVER. Thank God he is ok! If you ever wondered, your questions have been answered last night, he IS the WARRIOR this country MUST have to survive. God Bless Trump and God bless the USA!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2024

“The President and the survivors are lucky to be alive,” Jackson added.

The attempt to gun down Trump left one rallygoer killed and two critically injured, according to the Secret Service.

An attendee who gave her name as Erin told NBC, she heard four popping sounds before Secret Service agents rushed the stage.

“No one was concerned about us. We were only concerned about him,” Erin said, meaning Trump.

One person was covered in blood and another in the crowd was “bleeding profusely,” she recounted.

She said she was shocked at the violence.

“If you don’t like the guy, don’t vote for him,” she said. “Don’t kill him. … What’s with the violence?”

Trump was wounded and not killed only because he turned “right in the nick of time,” witness Vanessa Asher said, according to NBC.

Asher, who was six rows into the crowd, said if Trump had not turned, he would have been shot in the head.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.