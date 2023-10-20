In a rare shift away from condemning the world for its use of fossil fuels, Greta Thunberg on Friday called for supporting Gaza almost two weeks after Hamas terrorists massacred more than 1,400 people in Israel.

“Today we are striking in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for and immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” Thunberg posted on social media, adding a list of ways to help Hamas-run Gaza.

Thunberg then sought to assure followers that she would never support anything with a whiff of antisemitism about it.

Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine #IStandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza #FridaysForFuture

Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/0hVtya0yWO — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023

“It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted by some as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of. The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings,” she posted.

Thunberg was referring to a small, stuffed toy octopus she was holding in the original video. As the New York Post notes, the octopus is “a symbol often used in anti-Jewish propaganda since being used in Nazi-era cartoon.”

“We are of course against every type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post,” she wrote. Thunberg had effectively posted two identical videos, one with the octopus toy that was eventually deleted, and one without.

Social media reacted harshly.

Do you agree with Thunberg? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (7 Votes)

This was a brutal massacre of innocent men, women, children and babies. 1400 Israelis were murdered, and over 200 are kidnapped in Gaza right now, 30 of them children. This is not fight for freedom, this is ISIS. — תמר זנדברג (@tamarzandberg) October 20, 2023

Serial school-skipper and general useful idiot Greta Thunberg shows support for those who attacked Israel. pic.twitter.com/2tweXiEFMJ — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 20, 2023

She didn’t stand when the #Palestinian Terrorists killed 1400 Israelis and beheaded babies.

You don’t have 2b a MusIim to stand with #HamasTerrorists. U just need to b an opportunist like

Greta Thunberg #GretaThunberg próstîtúte of ISIS #HamasisISIS #IsraelAttack #Islamic_Jihad pic.twitter.com/gYoLV0nf9U — Wake up Hindu (@Hindus_Unity_) October 20, 2023

Greta Thunberg is a communist and an antisemite.

Either that or she’s a crisis actor with a social media following who jumps on the next current event to remain relevant.

Fuck Greta Thunberg and her grubby handlers. — Cold957 (@cold957) October 20, 2023

The message was hard for many on Instagram to swallow.

A poster using the name Roiegalitz called Thunberg “a huge disappointment” in a reply to her post.

“I can’t believe you’re pro Terrorism…. You didn’t condemn Hamas and Jihad for committing murders and executions of babies, children and innocent people. Friends of mine are dead and held hostage – and you’re cool with that,” Roiegalitz wrote.

“I would have expected you to have greater integrity and humanity. You can be pro Palestinian, pro Israel and against Hamas and terrorists. Free Gaza from Hamas would benefit all. Please educate yourself and don’t be afraid to speak up as you did with #climate,” the poster wrote.

A poster using the name Orlykamrava was aware of the irony in what Thunberg wrote, even if Thunberg was not.

“Have you considered that you were completely unaware that you were posting something antisemetic because you don’t know enough history?” the reply said.

“It might be a good idea to learn the history of the region, ask some intelligent people you respect why Israel is important to the Jewish people. Your entire generation seems to be getting their facts from tik tok propaganda videos and it’s terrifying. If it’s truly peace that you seek for the region, you should know that Israel currently has nobody to negotiate peace with. Hamas is not interested in a two-state solution, but I bet you didn’t know that either,” the poster wrote.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.