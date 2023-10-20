Share
News

Greta Thunberg Draws Fire Over Call for 'Solidarity with Palestine and Gaza' in Rare Shift From Climate Obsession

 By Jack Davis  October 20, 2023 at 4:46pm
Share

In a rare shift away from condemning the world for its use of fossil fuels, Greta Thunberg on Friday called for supporting Gaza almost two weeks after Hamas terrorists massacred more than 1,400 people in Israel.

“Today we are striking in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for and immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” Thunberg posted on social media, adding a list of ways to help Hamas-run Gaza.

Thunberg then sought to assure followers that she would never support anything with a whiff of antisemitism about it.

Trending:
Republican-Appointed Judge Shot to Death on Driveway of His Own Home

“It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted by some as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of. The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings,” she posted.

Thunberg was referring to a small, stuffed toy octopus she was holding in the original video. As the New York Post notes, the octopus is “a symbol often used in anti-Jewish propaganda since being used in Nazi-era cartoon.”

“We are of course against every type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post,” she wrote. Thunberg had effectively posted two identical videos, one with the octopus toy that was eventually deleted, and one without.

Social media reacted harshly.

Do you agree with Thunberg?

Related:
Watch: MTG Furious Over 'Aggressive Insurrectionist' Who 'Came at' Her During Livestream

The message was hard for many on Instagram to swallow.

A poster using the name Roiegalitz called Thunberg “a huge disappointment” in a reply to her post.

“I can’t believe you’re pro Terrorism…. You didn’t condemn Hamas and Jihad for committing murders and executions of babies, children and innocent people. Friends of mine are dead and held hostage – and you’re cool with that,” Roiegalitz wrote.

“I would have expected you to have greater integrity and humanity. You can be pro Palestinian, pro Israel and against Hamas and terrorists. Free Gaza from Hamas would benefit all. Please educate yourself and don’t be afraid to speak up as you did with #climate,” the poster wrote.

A poster using the name Orlykamrava was aware of the irony in what Thunberg wrote, even if Thunberg was not.

“Have you considered that you were completely unaware that you were posting something antisemetic because you don’t know enough history?” the reply said.

“It might be a good idea to learn the history of the region, ask some intelligent people you respect why Israel is important to the Jewish people. Your entire generation seems to be getting their facts from tik tok propaganda videos and it’s terrifying. If it’s truly peace that you seek for the region, you should know that Israel currently has nobody to negotiate peace with. Hamas is not interested in a two-state solution, but I bet you didn’t know that either,” the poster wrote.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Greta Thunberg Draws Fire Over Call for 'Solidarity with Palestine and Gaza' in Rare Shift From Climate Obsession
Trump Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty and Agrees to Testify in Georgia Election Interference Case
Kevin McCarthy Uses Speaker Speech to Absolutely Torch Democratic Leadership
Undefeated Air Force Football Team to Don Uniforms Dedicated to WWII Heroes Despite Backlash
Republican Holdouts Make Their Position Clear Ahead of 3rd Speaker Vote: 'No Way Forward'
See more...

Conversation