Commentary

'Gringo Go Home': Americans Targeted in Mexico City Outburst

 By Michael Schwarz  July 9, 2025 at 1:22pm
If you want to blame anyone, blame President James K. Polk.

During the Mexican-American War (1846-48), partisans of the “All Mexico” movement argued for the annexation of Mexico in its entirety as a condition of peace, but Polk — faced with opposition to the war from Northerners such as Whig Republican Abraham Lincoln of Illinois, and with resistance to annexation’s resulting racial mixture from Southerners such as Sen. John C. Calhoun of South Carolina — settled for a peace treaty that added to the United States the present-day Southwest, from New Mexico to California and as far north as part of Wyoming. Otherwise, we could have avoided a lot of this nonsense about immigration.

On Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times, protesters in Mexico City took to the streets to vent their rage against Americans who have relocated to the city in recent years. Some protesters committed acts of vandalism, while others carried signs that read “gringo go home.”

Of course, one can always count on the establishment media to beclown itself in such circumstances.

For instance, the Times actually — seriously — referred to the protest as “mostly peaceful.” Then, in the ensuing sentence, the outlet conceded that “some marchers turned to vandalism, smashing windows of more than a dozen storefronts, including a bank, a popular taco chain and a Starbucks.”

Protesters timed the event to coincide with July 4, the U.S. Independence Day.

Nominally, the protesters objected to the rising costs of housing, which they blamed on the affluent outsiders.

Have you ever been to Mexico?

In reality, however, their specific grievances have gotten lost in competing interpretations of their protest and its nature.

For instance, many prominent accounts on the social media platform X, including conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, noted the irony of Mexicans protesting Americans invading their country, eroding their quality of life, and refusing to assimilate into their culture.

“Welcome to what Americans have been dealing with for decades,” Kirk wrote.

Others expressed similar sentiments.

Nonetheless, one must not overstate the similarities between the Mexican protesters and Americans who object to illegal immigration.

Indeed, the Mexico City spectacle originated more in wokeness than in national pride or interest.

“I’m here because gentrification is just one more step towards colonization, dispossession, and the exploitation of our resources,” one female protester said in a video posted to X.

Likewise, one of the protest organizers issued a statement about migration and equity.

“We’re not against migration, which is a human right,” the nauseating statement read, per the Times. “But we have to recognize that the state, institutions and both local and foreign businesses offer different treatment to those with greater purchasing power.”

In other words, some protesters sounded more like Ivy League graduates than locals experiencing real hardships.

In hindsight, one wishes — albeit cheekily — that Polk had shown more conviction about annexing all of Mexico. Perhaps then, wokeness would find it that much more difficult to infect the modern mind.

Truth and Accuracy

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation