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Travelers walk in the lines of Ronald Reagan International Airport on March 30, 2026.
Travelers walk in the lines of Ronald Reagan International Airport on March 30, 2026. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

Ground Stops Ordered for DC-Area Airports

 By Mariane Angela  March 31, 2026 at 9:35am
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Federal Aviation Administration officials issued ground stops for flights to multiple airports in the Washington, D.C., region Friday after evacuating a key air traffic control facility in Virginia.

The ground stop affects Ronald Reagan Washington National, Washington Dulles International, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall, as well as the Charlottesville and Richmond airports. FAA alerts indicate that flights could be delayed on the ground or held in the air for up to an hour.

The disruption stems from an “environmental” incident at the Potomac Consolidated Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility in Warrenton, Va., ABC 7 reported. The facility, which manages roughly 20,000 square miles of airspace, directs a large portion of the region’s flights, serving as a critical hub for travel in and out of the nation’s capital.

Officials said the evacuation prompted the immediate switch to “ATC ZERO,” effectively halting operations at the radar center, according to CNN Correspondent covering aviation and transportation Pete Muntean. Potomac TRACON is responsible for coordinating complex arrivals and departures in the D.C. corridor, and the temporary shutdown underscores the vulnerability of the airspace system to unexpected incidents.

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Mariane Angela
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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