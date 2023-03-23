Gutfeld Torches NYT After Major Admission on Climate Change - 'Fear-Mongering B****es'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld ripped climate alarmism and The New York Times on Wednesday during his eponymous late-night show for attempting to drum up another decade of hysteria.

The host pointed to a Times article from earlier this week about a study that claimed the coming 10 years are “crucial” to stopping a climate “catastrophe.”

The story was headlined “Climate Change Is Speeding Toward Catastrophe. The Next Decade Is Crucial, U.N. Panel Says.”

The study cited by the newspaper warned of a change in temperatures, and it naturally kicked the effects of it into the next decade.

It did so, presumably, because this was supposed to be the decade the oceans finally rose and everyone either drowned, was fried by the sun, or was entombed in a glacier.

“The report, by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body of experts convened by the United Nations, offers the most comprehensive understanding to date of ways in which the planet is changing. It says that global average temperatures are estimated to rise 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels sometime around ‘the first half of the 2030s,’ as humans continue to burn coal, oil and natural gas,” the Times noted.

On “Gutfeld!,” the host reacted to the story, which is so important for humanity that it is behind a paywall, with predictable mockery.

“[A climate disaster has] never really gone away,” he said. “It’s delivery day just keeps getting changed.”

He then skewered the Times report — and others like it — over their repetitive nature.

The country has been told by climate alarmists since the 1960s that the world is on a collision course with a catastrophe. None has yet to materialize, Gutfeld noted.

WARNING: The following video contains language and graphics that some viewers might find offensive.

Gutfeld also declared, “[The Times report] eerily sounds like the same one Al Gore and the rest of these lying, fear-mongering b***es have been screaming at us for the last 40 years.”

He then pointed out that one line in the report from the Times essentially nullifies its own fear-mongering.

“The Times drops this not-so-subtle caveat that contradicts the whole report,” Gutfeld said.

Buried deep in the report is the following confession: “Many scientists have pointed out that surpassing the 1.5-degree threshold will not mean humanity is doomed.”

Gutfeld read the line, and sarcastically said, “Wait, we’re not doomed?”

The host concluded, “These experts keep moving the goalposts because they’re worse at predicting the end of the world than the Mayans.”

The Times report calls for “global cooperation” and “billions of dollars” to be spent to save the world. But the report is exactly how the Fox News host categorized it — which is disinformation intended to scare people.

Biden administration climate czar John Kerry is one hypocrite who has been sounding the alarm for years about the climate. He has made multiple declarations that the oceans will rise.

In 2017, he bought a luxury home on the low-lying and exclusive island of Martha’s Vineyard for $11.75 million — which really goes to show how seriously he takes his own rhetoric.

