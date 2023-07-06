Share
News

'Heartbreaking': Journey Co-Founder, Songwriter Dies at 76

 By Johnathan Jones  July 6, 2023 at 9:25am
Share

One of the co-founders of the iconic rock band Journey has died, his bandmate confirmed.

A social media post from Neal Schon, the band’s lead guitarist and lyricist, paid tribute to founding rhythm guitarist and songwriter George Tickner, who was 76.

Schon wrote a short tribute to his late friend and bandmate on Facebook and also shared a number of other tributes from fans.

“Dear George… ‘Of a Lifetime’ is still one of my favorite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed,” Schon wrote.

He included a cross emoji as well as a praying hands emoji.

Trending:
Former GOP Rep Turns on Party Again, Steps In to Help Hunter Biden in Big Way

No cause of death for the late guitarist was announced.

“Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news,” one tribute shared by the guitarist reads.

The tribute continues, “GEORGE TICKER, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old.

“Godspeed, George…thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely,” the post adds. “Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking… I think we need to do a group hug, JJ’s!”

Another tribute reads, “Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner. you will be missed immensely! Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey’s early years. The reason he left Journey was to attend Stanford University on full Scholarship, earning his Ph.D. Fly free above the stars, Sir… Herbie’s waiting to greet you.”

Journey was formed in 1973 in San Francisco by Tickner, Schon and other former members of the band Santana.

Tickner was picked up from a psychedelic rock band called Frumious Bandersnatch from near Berkeley, California.

With the help of Tickner, the group initially launched as a progressive rock band and began to find its identity.

Related:
Children's Choir Stopped Stopped from Singing National Anthem at Capitol Rolls Up to Trump Rally - This Time They'll Be Able to Finish

Tickner’s contributions can be heard on the group’s self-titled album and heavily on the band’s first track release “Of a Lifetime,” which was cited by Schon as one of his personal favorites.

Tickner left Journey and music altogether for a time prior to the addition of singer Steve Perry in order to pursue an education at Stanford Medical School on a scholarship, Consequence of Sound reported.

He continued to play music as a hobbyist throughout his life and as Journey achieved major commercial success.

Tickner was present in 2005 as Journey was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'Heartbreaking': Journey Co-Founder, Songwriter Dies at 76
New Twist in Missing Persons Case as Neighbors Question if Man Found Alive After 8 Years Was Ever Missing
Kellyanne Conway Defends Ex-Husband Against the Left but Doesn't Let Him Completely Off the Hook
Alert: Your Phone Has a Secret Map That Shows Where You've Been - But Here's How You Can Get Rid of It
US Destroyer Returns to Port After Harrowing Run-In with Chinese Warship - Look at the Flag It's Flying
See more...

Conversation