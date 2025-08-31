Share
'Heartbroken': Mississippi News Anchor Dies Suddenly At 42

 By Ole Braatelien  August 31, 2025 at 9:30am
A news anchor in Jackson, Mississippi, died suddenly from a heart attack.

Celeste Wilson had worked with WAPT-TV a short while before she passed, the news station announced Wednesday.

She was 42 years old, according to People.

“Though Celeste had only been with us a short time, we were already touched by her professionalism, warmth, and dedication to the work of journalism,” WAPT-TV wrote.

The news station didn’t share any details regarding the circumstances of Wilson’s death.

Wilson began her career in broadcast journalism working at a CBS affiliate in Monroe, Louisiana, according to WAPT-TV.

She earned her Master’s degree from Arizona State University.

“All of us here at 16 WAPT are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and our thoughts are with Celeste’s family and friends,” the station wrote.

Her profile on the social media platform X, on which she goes by Dorothea Wilson, revealed she was a mother who believed in God.

“And through God we shall do VALIANTLY!! My sonshine….#53,” Wilson wrote in 2021, adding a heart emoji.

In December, a 28-year-old news anchor in Tucson, Arizona, also died suddenly.

Ana Orsini had worked with KOLD-TV since June 2023 before dying unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm, the news station reported.

“Ana’s friends and coworkers remember her as someone with bottomless empathy who always stood up for ‘the little guy,'” the news station wrote.

“She was a smiling face most especially for all her newest and youngest coworkers, and she is known in all the newsrooms where she worked for taking them under her wing and being a strong mentor for both work and life.”

“Rescue animals were her passion, and if she wasn’t celebrating Fur Baby Friday, she’d be trying to find a new home for a cutie in need,” KOLD-TV wrote.

