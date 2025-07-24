A celebrity couple decided to divorce after six years, and the details in court documents show exactly why.

Actress Denise Richards — known for films like “Wild Things” and “Starship Troopers” — is divorcing her husband, fellow actor Aaron Phypers. The two wed in September 2018.

According to TMZ, Phypers filed for divorce Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Their separation came on July 4, and court documents revealed that Richards has a lucrative career on adult website OnlyFans.

According to Fox News, this was a choice her husband initially supported.

“He’s so supportive. He knows what men love, and he’ll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like.’” Richards previously said on Phypers’ input, which reportedly put her in the top 1 percent of earners for the site.

“I will say that I’m in the top 1 percent of creators on OnlyFans, so I am very grateful,” she said.

“It’s very empowering, especially for someone my age, that people still want to see me that way.”

Per multiple sources, Richards through her content on the site, as well as a brand deals and her reality TV show pulls in a massive $250,000 a month.

Aaron Phypers has filed for divorce from Denise Richards, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/NFLfZvNhsr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2025

Phypers has reportedly brought in no income over the last 12 months after closing his business.

After examining the details of the filing, how would anyone be surprised? Phypers is not the victim here as he supported his wife producing adult content, but marriage is a sacred union between a man and a woman, and anyone who steps outside the bounds of that marriage violates the union.

Also, consider the impact Richards’ choice will have on young women.

They could hear her talk about the experience as empowering and feel encouraged to go down the same path — essentially internet prostitution.

Her high earnings are going to make young women think this is a viable career choice without considering the impact of their future professionally, personally, and, of course, mentally.

According to Social Rise, the brutal reality is that content creators on OnlyFans make about $150-180 per month. That is nothing for the risks and moral degradation associated with making pornographic content.

Richards and Phypers are now each going through their second divorce.

