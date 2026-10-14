House Democrat Reveals Plan to Knock Maxine Waters Off Her Leadership Pedestal, Sparking Internal Turmoil

Democrats are at a crossroads this election when it comes to aging leadership, with some wanting to usurp Rep. Maxine Waters of California as she nears 90 years of age.

With the midterms just weeks away, Politico published an article on Wednesday detailing how Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois, 54, is preparing to challenge Waters for chair of the House Financial Services Committee if Democrats flip the lower chamber.

The outlet described it as a choice between shoving “aside one of the most prominent Black progressives in their party in favor of a middle-aged white guy with similar policy views, or potentially hand one of the most powerful chairmanships in Congress back to a nearly 90-year-old as their base clamors for generational change.”

The committee oversees powerful sectors including housing, banking, cryptocurrency, and the Federal Reserve.

Waters, 88, would be the oldest House Financial Services Committee chair in American history if Democrats regain control and allow her to take over.

This outcome would likely anger the base, with voters wanting term limits and age restrictions to avoid stagnant leadership.

It would also fuel the narrative that the Democratic Party is experiencing a leadership crisis, especially after former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and physical limitations led him to drop out of the 2024 race.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York is 75, while Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is 84, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina is 86, Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut is 83, and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is 81.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland are retiring at the end of this term. They are 86 and 87, respectively.

One senior House Democrat who was granted anonymity told Politico, “I think it’s a pretty broad appetite in our caucus for generational change, and you can’t get a more glaring case for generational change… than an 88-year-old member, who will turn 90 before the next Congress is over, clinging to the gavel.”

The source provided the quote despite having “a world of respect for Maxine and her career and her values.”

Waters has been an extremely vocal figure during Trump’s time in office, frequently speaking out against the president and often resorting to name calling or insults.

This has endeared her to some of the younger members of Congress, like Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York, who called her “Auntie Maxine.”

Should age limits be imposed on congressional leadership roles? Yes, to promote fresh ideas No, experience is valuable Only if performance declines Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, to promote fresh ideas 73% (27 votes) No, experience is valuable 0% (0 votes) Only if performance declines 27% (10 votes)

“I see Maxine’s wisdom not as a weakness but as a strength,” Torres proclaimed when replying to a question about her age. “I can assure you Maxine Waters has more youthful energy than I will ever have in my life.”

A member of the House Democratic steering committee, which decides committee assignments, praised Casten as “competent, capable and a team player.”

“I have every confidence that as chair, he will be inclusive, good on the issues, and will use the platform to help the entire Democratic caucus,” the lawmaker declared.

Democrats are also expecting blowback from the Congressional Black Caucus, whose members are likely going to push racial talking points if Waters is forced out.

“You’re gonna hear from the CBC,” one House Democrat said.

When Casten told Waters on Tuesday that he planned to challenge her, he drew a response from Torres, who said, “The notion of challenging a bona fide icon a month before the midterm election strikes me as a monumental distraction from the goal of winning the midterms and presenting a united front as a party.”

Another House Democrat who was granted anonymity added, “Buddy, you’re gonna say she’s lost her fast ball? I don’t know.”

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