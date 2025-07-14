House Democrats Move to Force Trump Admin to Release Epstein Files: 'Put Up or Shut Up'

Democrats are seeking to exploit the divisive issue of the Epstein files by calling for its release.

Last week, the Justice Department released a memo saying that a “systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Having long expected that President Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House would reveal a list of prominent names who were clients of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and having been told in February by Attorney General Pam Bondi that the list was on her desk, the recent memo touched off an explosive firestorm within the ranks of Trump’s supporters.

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people”… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 12, 2025



Democrats have signaled their willingness to capitalize on the division by ensuring its does not go away.

“Either @realDonaldTrump and his acolytes fueled the rumors of the significance of these Epstein files to help his campaign, or something is there!” Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas posted on X.

“That’s why on Monday, I’ll introduce a resolution demanding the Trump Administration release all files related to the Epstein case. Put up or Shut up!” he posted.

Either @realDonaldTrump and his acolytes fueled the rumors of the significance of these Epstein files to help his campaign, or something is there! That’s why on Monday, I’ll introduce a resolution demanding the Trump Administration release all files related to the Epstein case.… pic.twitter.com/ZRwPLz0Vlu — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) July 13, 2025

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California is planning to file an amendment to a cryptocurrency bill that will go before the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, according to Axios.

Khanna’s amendment requires that Bondi “retain, preserve and compile any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution or incarceration” of Epstein.

If the act is signed into law, Bondi would have 30 days to “release and publish” the records “on a publicly available website.”

With the House marginally in Republican hands, neither proposal is likely to be approved, but Axios said the strategy on the Rules Committee is to put Republicans in “a difficult position” because votes one way or the other can offend either President Donald Trump or his base.

The Justice Department memo said that despite possession of about 300 gigabytes of data, much of it was of sexual acts with victims who either are minor or appear to be minors and that “we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography.”

The memo said that to protect victims “while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

Axios suggested three possible ways the Trump administaion might move the issue away from center stage.

Those include the naming of a special counsel to investigate the entire Epstein case, remove existing redactions to material made public, or have existing records unsealed by the courts.

In the meantime, Axios quoted an adviser as saying Trump will move on.

“The president said to put this behind us, so we’re putting this behind us. If he changes, then the policy changes. Period,” aan adviser Axios did not name said.

However, a source from outside the administration noted that may be harder than it seems.

“I love POTUS, but I think he’s delusional about how awful this looks,” Axios reported the source as saying.

