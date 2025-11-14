Hunter Biden Launches Nasty Personal Attack on Journalist Who Exposed His 'Laptop from Hell'

Hunter Biden viciously attacked journalist Miranda Devine on the “Wide Awake Podcast” Nov. 6 for her appearance and morals.

Devine has extensively written about Biden’s infamous laptop for the New York Post and authored a book on the topic titled “Laptop from Hell.”

Biden said on the podcast that Devine was hideous inside and out and suggested people would not care when she dies.

“There’s no ethics in what someone as horrendously ugly as Miranda Devine, physically and in terms of her ethics, does … and that goes for Daily Mail … but they’re whores,” Biden said.

“They’re whores for money, and she does it because she makes money. And when she goes to sleep at night, I’m sure she sleeps just fine, but I don’t know anybody that is going to be mourning her when she’s gone.”

The New York Post first reported on Biden’s laptop contents on Oct. 14, 2020, although Devine’s byline was not on the story. Twitter promptly censored the story, barring users from sharing it publicly and privately.

Over 50 former intelligence officials signed a letter on Oct. 19, 2020, casting doubt on the authenticity of the laptop.

However, the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained a full copy of the laptop shortly after and had it authenticated by a cybersecurity expert.

The Post published a series of emails from the laptop, with one email alleging that then-Vice President Joe Biden, his son, and a Ukrainian executive at Burisma convened for a meeting.

Biden’s use of narcotics and solicitation of prostitutes in multiple jurisdictions were also revealed on the laptop.

Moreover, Biden and his therapist, Keith Ablow, joked about former President Biden having dementia during a text exchange from 2019, according to Devine’s book.

Ablow wrote, “Your dad is the answer,” in reference to potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, adding, “Any man who can triumph over dementia is a giant. Think what he could do for our nation’s needed recovery.”

“You’re such an a**hole but that made me laugh out loud,” the former president’s son reportedly replied.

