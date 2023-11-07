Hunter Biden Special Counsel Being Questioned by House Judiciary Committee in 'Unprecedented Step'
Special counsel David Weiss will testify behind closed doors Tuesday as House Republicans scrutinize the multi-year investigation into Hunter Biden.
House Judiciary Committee investigators will meet with Weiss, who has previously denied allegations from whistleblowers that political considerations infected the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, according to Fox News.
Weiss began the investigation into Hunter Biden in 2018, while he was the U.S. attorney for Delaware. That investigation produced a plea agreement on tax and firearm charges, which collapsed this summer.
Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed Weiss as a special counsel as the House Oversight Committee compiled information about business dealings involving Hunter Biden and others in the Biden family.
“Special Counsel Weiss is appearing voluntarily to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the scope of his authority,” Weiss representative Wyn Hornbuckle said.
“Mr. Weiss is prepared to take this unprecedented step of testifying before the conclusion of his investigation to make clear that he’s had and continues to have full authority over his investigation and to bring charges in any jurisdiction,” Hornbuckle said.
That was a point disputed by Internal Revenue Service whistleblower Gary Shapley this summer, who said that Weiss needed the blessing of officials at the Justice Department’s Washington headquarters before bringing any charges against Hunter Biden.
In a post on X last week, Jordan said he has problems with the narrative Weiss has advanced in response to those allegations.
“David Weiss said repeatedly that he had ‘ultimate authority’ over the decision to charge Hunter Biden. The only problem? He didn’t. And witnesses continue to discredit his narrative,” Jordan posted.
David Weiss said repeatedly that he had “ultimate authority” over the decision to charge Hunter Biden.
The only problem?
He didn’t.
And witnesses continue to discredit his narrative. pic.twitter.com/VHB7Rhzy3z
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 1, 2023
David Weiss knew he didn’t really have authority to charge Hunter Biden.
But he kept saying he had “ultimate authority.”
Why not just be honest?https://t.co/JMdOdJJkJV
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 2, 2023
Hornbuckle said Weiss has limits on what he can tell the committee’s investigators.
“Consistent with department policy and the law, he will be unable to address the specifics of his investigation,” Hornbuckle said.
“At the close of this matter, Special Counsel Weiss will prepare a report, which the Attorney General has committed to making public to the greatest extent possible, consistent with the law, department policy and the public interest,” he said.
A report in The New York Times said that the Justice Department offered Jordan and his panel the choice between a public or private session and that Jordan chose the alternative being played out in Washington on Tuesday.
As part of the House investigation into Hunter Biden’s activities, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has indicated that subpoenas to Biden family members will be forthcoming, according to NBC.
Citing sources it did not name, NBC reported that two of those to be subpoenaed are Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s brother.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.