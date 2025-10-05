ICYMI: Man Wanted for Murder, Multiple Attempted Murders Arrested in South Carolina

A man who says his hands are incapable of firing a gun has been charged with murder in South Carolina.

Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, 20, was arrested in August on “warrants for murder, several counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime,” according to WCSC.

Jamison called Charleston County in mid-August, saying he wanted to turn himself in due to warrants against him. Police then picked him up and locked him up.

But despite that, when it came to court, he said his condition means he could not have committed the crime and vowed that his parents would sue authorities, according to The Times and Democrat.

Jamison is charged in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting death of Ja’Mereion “Mari” Deangelo Crawford, 17, of Santee.

But during his arraignment before Santee Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger, Jamison said he does not have the physical ability to pull a trigger.

“My parents are going to be filing a lawsuit because I’m a burn victim and these hands?” he said, as he raised a scarred left hand.

“The Augusta Burn Center is going to be part of this because these hands are fractured. These hands can’t pull a trigger. They can’t even bend,” he explained.

“I’m just bringing that to your attention. I just wanted to get that off my chest.”

Jamison suffered extensive burns in an October 2023 car accident.

He is accused of firing 27 bullets into a house, during which Crawford was hit and later died.

Crawford’s mother phoned in to Jamison’s arraignment.

“I’m just asking for the bond to be denied. We just want justice for Ja’Mereion. That’s all. Justice for my son,” she said.

“If I’m found not guilty, I would like to sincerely apologize on Facebook. That’s all,” he said.

Days after his arraignment, Jamison was set free on a $75,000 surety bond, according to WRDW.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and that other charges are possible.

