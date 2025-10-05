Share
News

ICYMI: Man Wanted for Murder, Multiple Attempted Murders Arrested in South Carolina

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2025 at 10:00am
Share

A man who says his hands are incapable of firing a gun has been charged with murder in South Carolina.

Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, 20, was arrested in August on “warrants for murder, several counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime,” according to WCSC.

Jamison called Charleston County in mid-August, saying he wanted to turn himself in due to warrants against him. Police then picked him up and locked him up.

But despite that, when it came to court, he said his condition means he could not have committed the crime and vowed that his parents would sue authorities, according to The Times and Democrat.

Jamison is charged in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting death of Ja’Mereion “Mari” Deangelo Crawford, 17, of Santee.

But during his arraignment before Santee Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger, Jamison said he does not have the physical ability to pull a trigger.

“My parents are going to be filing a lawsuit because I’m a burn victim and these hands?” he said, as he raised a scarred left hand.

Do you support the way President Trump is working to decrease crime in America?

“The Augusta Burn Center is going to be part of this because these hands are fractured. These hands can’t pull a trigger. They can’t even bend,” he explained.

“I’m just bringing that to your attention. I just wanted to get that off my chest.”

Jamison suffered extensive burns in an October 2023 car accident.

He is accused of firing 27 bullets into a house, during which Crawford was hit and later died.

Crawford’s mother phoned in to Jamison’s arraignment.

Related:
Illegal Alien Who Served as School Superintendent Was Registered to Vote and Has Extensive Criminal Record

“I’m just asking for the bond to be denied. We just want justice for Ja’Mereion. That’s all. Justice for my son,” she said.

“If I’m found not guilty, I would like to sincerely apologize on Facebook. That’s all,” he said.

Days after his arraignment, Jamison was set free on a $75,000 surety bond, according to WRDW.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and that other charges are possible.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




ICYMI: Man Wanted for Murder, Multiple Attempted Murders Arrested in South Carolina
Border Patrol Agents Opened Fire in Chicago as 10 Cars Boxed Them in, Shot Armed CBP Stalker
Oklahoma Governor Warns Illegals with Sanctuary State Trucking Licenses After State Teams Up with ICE to Arrest 125
Trump Unleashes Federal Power to Liberate Portland from Antifa's Grip
Pentagon Carries Out Another Strike on Narco Terrorists in Caribbean
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation