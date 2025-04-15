Two reckless vandals have been convicted for destroying ancient rock formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Wyatt Clifford Fain and Payden David Guy Cosper now face sentencing after a two-day trial.

The incident occurred on April 7, at the Redstone Dunes Trail. Fain and Cosper were caught on camera pushing sandstone formations off a cliff.

These formations were sculpted over time by natural forces. In mere seconds, these “idiots” obliterated a piece of history that can never be replaced.

The video, which went viral, sparked outrage across the nation. It showed Fain and Cosper laughing as they shoved the rocks.







Lake Mead, spanning 1.5 million acres across Nevada and Arizona, is a natural treasure. Its red sandstone formations are a draw for millions of visitors each year.

A jury in the U.S. District Court in Las Vegas delivered the verdict on Thursday, according to a release from the state attorney’s office. Fain and Cosper were found guilty of injury and depredation of government property.

The National Park Service was scathing when approached by KVVU-TV last year, per SF Gate.

“It takes … years for these rock formations to form, and then you get a few idiots out there destroying the work of nature,” spokesman John Haynes said at the time.

These two showed zero respect for God’s natural creations. Their childish stunt was not only illegal but an insult to everyone who values our national parks.

Now, the “deadline” looms — Fain and Cosper’s sentencing hearing, their final court appearance before facing consequences. United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey scheduled the sentencing for July 8, according to the release.

The maximum penalty they face is one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. This applies to each count of injury and depredation of government property, according to the release.

But is this punishment too lenient for the crime? Destroying a natural wonder deserves more than a slap on the wrist.

A year in prison feels like it barely scratches the surface of justice. The damage Fain and Cosper caused is quite literally permanent — future generations will never see those formations.

The $100,000 fine might sting, but it’s not enough. It doesn’t reflect the irreplaceable loss of a geological marvel that took generations to create.

Their actions were captured on video for all to see, which almost makes it worse in today’s content creation world where absolutely idiotic things can go viral. This whole stunt reeked of a brazen arrogance that permeates on social media.

This wasn’t an accident — it was deliberate destruction. Fain and Cosper knew exactly what they were doing and laughed while doing it.

Our national parks deserve better protection from such mindless vandals. The courts should seriously consider making an example of these two to deter future acts of destruction.

If the maximum penalty isn’t increased, what’s to stop others from following suit? Leniency here sends the wrong message to potential offenders (or social media influencers).

These convicted idiots must face the full weight of justice at sentencing.

Anything less would be a disservice to Lake Mead and the natural heritage these vandals so carelessly destroyed.

