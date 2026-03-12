Illegal Alien Who Was Deported Four Times Allegedly Pushed 83-Year-Old Veteran onto Subway Tracks

An illegal alien who’d been deported four times allegedly shoved an 83-year-old Air Force veteran and another rider onto a New York City subway track on Sunday.

The Department of Homeland Security put out a news release about the incident on Thursday titled: “DHS Calls Upon Sanctuary New York to Honor Detainer Against Career Criminal Illegal Alien.”

“The Department of Homeland Security announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has requested New York authorities not release Bairon Posada-Herandez, a four-time deported illegal alien from Honduras with a lengthy criminal history who was arrested after allegedly shoving two men onto the New York City subway tracks on Sunday, March 8,” the release began.

“One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, reportedly is in stable condition while the other, an 83-year-old Air Force veteran, remains in critical condition.”

The veteran, identified as New York resident Richard Williams, was assisted by his fellow victim, according to the New York Post.

Jhon Pena, 30, who was also pushed onto the Upper East Side tracks, ignored his own injuries and helped get Williams to safety “with only seconds to spare,” the newspaper reported.

Williams suffered severe injuries in the attack and was “brain dead,” according to the report. Still, his daughter, Debbie, was extremely grateful for Pena’s quick thinking and heroism.

“He helped my dad get out of there,” Debbie Williams told the newspaper. “The first guy that got pushed is the guy who assisted my father off the tracks with everybody else. What can you say about New Yorkers?”

She did, however, tell the New York Post that her father, who just celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary, may not live.

“My father is not doing well at all,” she explained. “There is no change — It does not look promising.”

In the wake of the incident, DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis was scathing toward “sanctuary politicians.”

“Bairon Posada-Herandez is a serial criminal and four-time deported illegal alien from Honduras who should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans,” she said in the news release.

“We are praying for the victims and their families. DHS is calling upon New York sanctuary politicians to commit to this ICE detainer and not release this heinous criminal back into New York communities.”

Posada-Hernandez was arrested Tuesday at a Brooklyn homeless shelter, the New York Post reported.

The same day, ICE placed a detainer on the Honduran national, according to DHS.

Posada-Hernandez first entered the United States back on Jan. 2, 2008, and was deported four separate times, the most recent of which was in 2020, according to the DHS news release.

It was not clear when he entered the country again.

His criminal history is extensive and includes 15 prior charges for crimes such as domestic violence, obstruction of police, simple assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and drug possession, according to the news release.

“In February, there were more than 7,110 aliens in custody across the state of New York with an active detainer,” the release stated.

“The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.”

