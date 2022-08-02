Share
Iran Issues Nuclear 'Nightmare' Threat Against New York City

 By Jack Davis  August 2, 2022 at 7:52am
As the Biden administration seeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the Islamic Republic is making threats against New York City.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave his support to a proposal from the European Union aimed at putting the pieces of the deal back together again, according to CNN.

The European Union had been a partner to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran that was negotiated by former President Barack Obama but spurned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has sought to bring Iran back into the deal, leading to 15 months of negotiations.

While the Biden administration and Europe wait to see if the newest deal is acceptable to Iran, Iran has released a new video saying it can destroy New York City with intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to Newsweek.

Iran keeps the actual progress of its nuclear and weapons programs under wraps, so there is no easy way to assess its actual capability to do what it says.


The video was posted to Twitter by journalist M. Hanif Jazayeri, who is a critic of the Iranian regime.

Will Iran ever be anything but an enemy of America?

Jazayeri said Iranian state media posted the video Saturday. according to Newsweek.

The video said the Islamic nation has the capability to “turn Iran’s peaceful nuclear program into a nuclear weapons program in an instant, and turn the West and Israel’s nightmare into a reality.”

It said an underground lab in Fordow, in central Iran south of Tehran, could activate a “nuclear deterrent project” known as the Emad Project.

“This center is the guarantor of Iran’s nuclear force, and it has all the necessary infrastructure needed for a nuclear deterrent,” the video said.

Toward the end of the video, the claim is made that Iran has ICBMs that give it “the capability to turn New York into ruins and hell in case of a hostile act by the U.S.”

On Monday, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s atomic energy organization, said the country can make a nuclear bomb if it wants but will refrain from doing so, according to Reuters.

Eslami referred to comments from Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“As Mr. Kharrazi mentioned, Iran has the technical ability to build an atomic bomb, but such a program is not on the agenda,” Eslami said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




