Iran Issues Nuclear 'Nightmare' Threat Against New York City

As the Biden administration seeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the Islamic Republic is making threats against New York City.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave his support to a proposal from the European Union aimed at putting the pieces of the deal back together again, according to CNN.

The European Union had been a partner to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran that was negotiated by former President Barack Obama but spurned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has sought to bring Iran back into the deal, leading to 15 months of negotiations.

The US has an opportunity to make the right decision. In order to revive the nuclear deal, the US must accept Iran’s legitimate demands. Without credible assurances regarding all issues, Iran cannot re-enter a deal that was violated by the US from day one. Once bitten, twice shy. https://t.co/rXdvk33GEg — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) July 31, 2022

While the Biden administration and Europe wait to see if the newest deal is acceptable to Iran, Iran has released a new video saying it can destroy New York City with intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to Newsweek.

Iran keeps the actual progress of its nuclear and weapons programs under wraps, so there is no easy way to assess its actual capability to do what it says.

🚨🚨 Iran’s IRGC-affiliated state media announce in a new video that the regime is now able to quickly build nuclear bombs & its ICBMs can “turn New York into ruins and hell” Will US & EU finally reactivate the 6 UN Security Council resolutions? VIDEO with English subtitles ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/q9ZPstB20a — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) July 31, 2022



The video was posted to Twitter by journalist M. Hanif Jazayeri, who is a critic of the Iranian regime.

Jazayeri said Iranian state media posted the video Saturday. according to Newsweek.

The video said the Islamic nation has the capability to “turn Iran’s peaceful nuclear program into a nuclear weapons program in an instant, and turn the West and Israel’s nightmare into a reality.”

It said an underground lab in Fordow, in central Iran south of Tehran, could activate a “nuclear deterrent project” known as the Emad Project.

“This center is the guarantor of Iran’s nuclear force, and it has all the necessary infrastructure needed for a nuclear deterrent,” the video said.

Toward the end of the video, the claim is made that Iran has ICBMs that give it “the capability to turn New York into ruins and hell in case of a hostile act by the U.S.”

Iran is saying that they will nuke NYC. Guess Biden’s Iran talks are going very well. — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60) August 2, 2022

On Monday, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s atomic energy organization, said the country can make a nuclear bomb if it wants but will refrain from doing so, according to Reuters.

Eslami referred to comments from Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“As Mr. Kharrazi mentioned, Iran has the technical ability to build an atomic bomb, but such a program is not on the agenda,” Eslami said.

