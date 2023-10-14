Israel announced that it has killed Ali Qadi, a Hamas commander who spearheaded the mass terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday.

Qadi led Hamas forces in a brutal terrorist attack against Israel that resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis and the kidnapping of hundreds more.

The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (also known as Shin Bet) confirmed Saturday that they had killed Qadi, as well as Merad Abu Merad, head of the Hamas aerial system, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel. We just eliminated him,” the IDF said in a statement on social media Saturday. “All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate.”

Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel. We just eliminated him.

All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

“Those who fell in this despicable surprise attack. We bow our heads, but not to the ground. Our heads are up, we are proud of our country, we will defend it and we will do everything to protect it.” —IDF Gaza Division Commander BG Avi Rosenfeld. pic.twitter.com/uNfgMA7xia — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023



The announcement comes one day after the IDF sounded the alarm to residents in the Gaza Strip to evacuate the region as soon as possible.

Will Israel triumph over Hamas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The IDF is likely planning a sweeping ground invasion of Gaza in order to eliminate Hamas forces hiding in tunnels underground in the region.

“The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards,” IDF said in a statement on Friday.

IDF announcement sent to civilians of Gaza City: The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

“The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety.”

“Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians.

“Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields.

“In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.