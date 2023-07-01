Jack Smith Poised to Slap Trump with Massive New Charges if Existing Case Fails: Report

Special prosecutor Jack Smith’s Plan B could be even more devastating than the current indictment against former President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

Trump was indicted last month on charges that he mishandled classified information.

According to The Independent, which cited “sources familiar with the matter,” the Justice Department is preparing for what’s known as a superseding indictment, which is a second set of charges against Trump.

The report said the charges could be brought in the Southern District of Florida, where Trump is already under indictment, or in a different jurisdiction.

The corrupt left w help from Trump hating Jack Smith, are now charging Trump w seditious conspiracy. The left’s plan all along is to BLOCK Trump from running for President. The most corrupt DOJ in history is shielding Biden from proven treason charges, & trying to destroy Trump. pic.twitter.com/JihOyggfgn — C Young (@cathyyoung421) June 30, 2023

The New York Daily News reported that a likely venue for charges would be New Jersey, the location of Trump’s Bedminster golf club, where he allegedly showed a document that he described as classified.

CNN has reported that it has an audio tape made at Bedminster of Trump explaining that he has a classified document concerning Iran.

According to CBS, that document is not among those cited in Trump’s current indictment.

WOAH. The DOJ is prepared to seek indictments against multiple figures in Donald Trump’s orbit and will likely bring additional charges against Trump in the coming weeks, The Independent reports. LAW AND ORDER! pic.twitter.com/ApOoUlsIjz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 29, 2023

The Independent’s report said the actions of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon — who is regarded as being pro-Trump and was appointed by the former president — could impact the decision of whether or where to seek further charges.

BREAKING: This is why they want to get rid of Judge Aileen Cannon in classified docs case. Her first smackdown of Special Counsel Jack Smith: “PAPERLESS ORDER denying without prejudice Government’s Motion to Implement Special Condition of Release. The Government seeks an order… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 26, 2023

The Independent speculated that charges could be filed against some attorneys who worked with Trump in the flurry of legal action that followed the 2020 presidential election.

Smith’s appointment as a special prosecutor also covers the “investigation into whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election,” according to the Justice Department.

BREAKING: Alleged document from Trump audio in Bedminster is not part of DOJ charges. Staffer at meeting testified Trump did NOT have a document. Unbelievable! This case should be thrown out and Jack Smith should be locked up. What a hoax! https://t.co/XV2QZfUBKL — Pamela Hensley 🇺🇸🎥 (@PamelaHensley22) June 28, 2023

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was one of Trump’s attorneys after the election, was mentioned by the report as one target. The report said Giuliani met voluntarily with prosecutors investigating Trump.

Ted Goodman, a representative for Giuliani, said the meeting “was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner” and declined further comment.

Although Trump was already indicted, the federal grand jury in Miami that indicted him is still in session, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that subpoenas have been issued to several people connected with the case, but offered no details.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.