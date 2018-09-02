SECTIONS
James Woods Uses Disturbing Child Rape Case To Push for Border Wall Construction

By Joe Saunders
at 4:31pm
Conservative actor James Woods is generally a commenter on the news, but a Woods tweet over the weekend is making news of its own.

In the Twitter post, Woods drew his 1.68 million followers’ attention to a case out of New York City that feature a suspected MS-13 member’s alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl.

And Woods’ readers responded with revulsion.

According to Fox News, the arrest involved Julio Ayala, 18, a native of El Salvador.

Fox reported that Ayala was arrested Saturday after a manhunt that started Wednesday when he allegedly “climbed into the girl’s bedroom in Brooklyn through the second-floor window about 11:30 p.m. and raped her.”

According to the New York Post, Ayala carried a federal Permanent Resident Card, known as a “green card,” which would mean he was in the country legally.

But given the suspect’s purported membership in the notorious MS-13 gang, which has well-known ties to illegal alien networks – and crime — it was a reminder of what is at stake in the illegal immigration debate.

And Woods makde his support for one of President Donald Trump’s proposed solutions to the illegal alien problem was clear.

And his Twitter followers agreed:

A rape of a child is horrific, but it’s a crime that would likely pass under the national radar if it weren’t picked up by a conservative with the kind of recognition and Twitter following Woods has built.

Do you think more cases like this could affect the November midterms?


Considering that, the Ayala case might get more recognition than it would have without Woods’ publicizing it – and the price the country pays as a whole for an immigration system that permits criminal gangs like MS-13 might become more apparent.

According to the New York Post, Ayala has been charged with “sexually motivated burglary and first-degree rape.”

As he was led away, according to the Post, neighbors cheered.

“That makes me feel unsafe in my own home,” one woman, a 42-year-old resident of the Brooklyn neighborhood, told the Post.

Woods, and many of his followers, could relate. As the midterms approach, more tweets like this might have an impact on what happens at the ballot box in November.

