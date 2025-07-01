Jennings Sets the Record Straight, Berates CNN Analyst for Whitewashing Mamdani's Overt Anti-White Racism

Scott Jennings once again played the voice of reason during a CNN panel debate on Sunday, arguing that New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is much more radical than the anti-Trump cable network would have people believe.

“Nobody’s going to be able to walk Manhattan after he defunds the New York City Police Department,” Jennings said. “I wouldn’t advise walking Manhattan after he gets rid of the police force.”

Almost immediately, CNN host Omar Jimenez chimed in as if he was Mamdani’s campaign manager.

“Mamdani advocated for defunding NYPD in 2020. He’s since said his goal is reform, not defunding,” Jimenez noted.

Jennings fired back, “Oh, you guys are doing that again. It’s the whole Harris playbook. Got it,” seemingly referring to now-former Vice President Kamala Harris’ attempts to downplay her flirtations with defunding the police during the summer of 2020.

“Just one more thing,” Jimenez replied as Jennings burst out laughing. “He didn’t want to tax white people specifically, just higher-income neighborhoods that do happen to be majority white.”

Jennings, smiling broadly, said: “He literally wrote in his statement, Omar. He literally wrote it down! Are you letting him off the hook?”

Mamdani’s campaign platform, as noted by Jennings, indeed explicitly said that he would shift more of the tax burden toward “whiter neighborhoods.”

Even Jimenez began to smile, perhaps seeing that he had been caught, and then tried to recover.

“No, I am saying that he said that, but not on the basis of race specifically. I’m not saying he didn’t say that. He did say that.”

Jennings took one last parting shot: “I think you need to re-read it.”

The mainstream media has become so adept at bending the facts for the far left that they almost look like a deer in the headlights when confronted with the truth. It hits so hard at times, they cannot even talk their way out of it.

Radicalized people usually lie to themselves so much they begin to believe it.

To quote Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka, “It’s all there, black and white, clear as crystal.”

Mamdani put his thoughts on paper and publicized it. These are not his only radical stances either. Who knows what else the public hasn’t found out about him yet?

The idea of taking more money from white people actually came in the form of a homeowner policy memo outlining Mamdani’s plans on housing.

Holy crap — CNN host has @ScottJenningsKY laughing in disbelief as he gaslights that Mamdani doesn’t want to tax white people when Mamdani specifically said he wants to tax white people. JENNINGS: He literally wrote it in a statement, Omar. He literally wrote it down! JIMENEZ:… pic.twitter.com/qEyY3Kfk47 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

“Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods,” one bullet point read. “The property tax system is unbalanced because assessment levels are artificially capped, so homeowners in expensive neighborhoods pay less than their fair share.”

“The Mayor can fix this by pushing class assessment percentages down for everyone and adjusting rates up, effectively lowering tax payments for homeowners in neighborhoods like Jamaica and Brownsville while raising the amount paid in the most expensive Brooklyn brownstones,” the paragraph concluded.

They lied about how harmful DEI policies can be toward society, how so-called gender-affirming care does not hurt minors, how the COVID outbreak did not come from a lab, how Hunter Biden’s laptop was fake, and even dared to tell us Joe Biden was sharp as a tack.

What’s one more lie to round out the field and get another ally elected to run the biggest city in America right into the ground?

