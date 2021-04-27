Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

John Kerry Denies Giving Away Israel's Secrets to Iran After Explosive Report

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesSpecial Presidential Envoy for Climate and former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 27, 2021 at 10:24am
Mewe Share P Share

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry responded to allegations that he spilled the beans concerning Israel’s covert actions in Syria — as part of his long-term cozying up to Iranian leaders — by saying he would never do such a thing.

Kerry, who served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama and is now President Joe Biden’s climate czar, was alleged by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to have told him that Israel had struck at Iranian interests around 200 times in Syria.

“I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened — either when I was Secretary of State or since,” Kerry tweeted on Monday.

TRENDING: Biden Sued by College Over Executive Order That Puts Males in Female Dorms, Showers

The revelation appeared in a story in The New York Times, based upon a leaked audiotape that The Times said was part of an oral history project concerning the current Iranian regime.

Kerry was reviled over the report.

“This is truly horrifying,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

“I mean the idea that Kerry would do this is appalling in its own right, but Biden and Kerry have to answer for this. He should not be sitting on the National Security Council. He shouldn’t be involved with any of our foreign policy if this is what he does.

“And then the worst part is to stab our ally Israel in the back, and take up for Iran, who’s the largest state sponsor of terrorism? It’s … ludicrous,” she said.

RELATED: Biden's Big Climate Summit Gets Off to a Disastrous Start Thanks to Technical Difficulties


The report aligns with a long-established narrative that has painted Kerry as zealously seeking to maintain positive relations with Iran during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The Washington Times reported in February that Kerry had colluded with Iran during the Trump administration and met with Zarif “in an apparent bid to undermine the Trump team and lay the groundwork for post-Trump relations.”

“These relationships blossomed into what high-level national security and intelligence sources say allowed the Iranian regime to bypass Mr. Trump and work directly with Obama administration veterans that Tehran hoped would soon return to power in Washington,” according to the report.

But an analysis by Seth Frantzman in The Jerusalem Post framed the issue more as Zarif craftily setting a cat among the diplomatic pigeons.

Noting that the media has been filled with accounts of Israeli raids in Syria, even if not sourced to government officials, Franzman pondered whether Zarif is “up to some game, trying to pretend he didn’t know as a way to get some benefit?”

“What might Zarif receive if he can claim he didn’t know about Iran’s role in Syria? He can make it seem like deals he negotiates are being ‘violated’ by other elements in Iran. He can perhaps prepare himself for a post-ministerial career,” Franzman said.

“Zarif’s comments remind one of the scene in the film Casablanca when Captain Renault is ‘shocked’ to find gambling taking place in a café that he himself gambles in.

Do we need a full investigation of John Kerry's actions?

“Zarif is shocked to find out that there are Iranians in Syria and claims that Kerry told him about airstrikes,” he wrote.

“Which is more reasonable: that the Iranian foreign minister learns of Israeli airstrikes from the former US secretary of state, rather than read media reports, or that he simply wants to convey something about his relationship with Kerry?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







John Kerry Denies Giving Away Israel's Secrets to Iran After Explosive Report
Video Shows NYPD Detective Get Attacked from Behind in Broad Daylight
After Announcing Investigation of Minneapolis PD, DOJ Adds Louisville to the Hit List
Gov. Cuomo Disparages Accusers in First Press Conference Since Allegations Mounted
Americans Tune Hollywood Out in Record Numbers as Oscars Ratings Crash to Staggering All-Time Low
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×