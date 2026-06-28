Jordan Takes Important Step for Freedom of Christians

The Kingdom of Jordan advanced a new policy that would exempt Christians from inheritance rules currently dictated by Sharia law.

The Islamic nation’s Cabinet approved amendments on Wednesday that would let Christians pass property directly to female heirs, as well as adopt Christian children, according to a report from Christian Daily International.

The outlet noted that under Sharia law, male heirs receive two times as much inheritance as female heirs.

When families only have daughters, some of the inheritance must be given to a male cousin.

But under the new policies — which have been sent to Parliament for approval — Christians will be able to use verified wills through their ecclesiastical courts, bypassing the Sharia system.

Retired Maj. Gen. Imad Ma’ayeh, head of the Evangelical Churches in Jordan, told Christian Daily International that the policy is an important sign of progress.

“Although we would have preferred full equality in inheritance between men and women, the government’s decision is a good step forward,” he said.

Ma’ayeh added that “legalizing adoption for Christian families is a merciful solution that addresses the problems of many families, and provides legal shelter for Christian children.”

Nidal Qaqish, a member of the Orthodox Society in Jordan who helped with the legal reforms, said that Jordanian officials have not yet addressed the question of adopting Christian children from other countries, such as Egypt or Syria.

“I hope the Christians have one heart, and that we work together — no matter the differences in our denominations or convictions — for the interest of everyone and the good of the entire society,” he said.

Qaqish expressed hope that the laws would enter into effect within the next six or seven months.

Hayel Ayash, a member of the Jordanian Parliament, reportedly told a Christian news website that the legislation offers believers more flexibility.

“This is a positive step that many members of the Christian community in the Kingdom had long awaited,” he said.

The lawmaker said that Jordanian officials want members of various religious and cultural communities to be able to regulate their affairs according to their own rules.

Qaqish said that policymakers are still trying to find solutions for evangelical Christians, who may not have churches with ecclesiastical court structures.

There could be a solution that involves the World Evangelical Alliance and representatives of evangelical churches unifying the legal framework for such Christians.

“When organizing a will, its owner has the authority to distribute their inheritance in the way they see fit, except for totally depriving any of their children of inheritance,” Qaqish said.

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