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A modern courtroom sits empty under dim lights.
A modern courtroom sits empty under dim lights. (Strickke / Getty Images)

Judge Accepts Mother's Claim COVID Made Her Kill Her Infant Daughter

 By Spencer Lombardo  June 28, 2026 at 4:00am
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A Miami woman was acquitted after claiming COVID-19 caused her to drown her infant and stab her husband and other daughter.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel de la O acquitted Precious Bland on reason of insanity last Tuesday, NBC6 reported  Wednesday. Her attorney said during the bench trial that a psychotic episode triggered by COVID-19 was responsible for the fatal incident that occurred at her home on Aug. 23, 2021.

“Jesus Christ is coming and COVID is going to kill us all,” she began telling family members the night of the incident before insisting to baptize them, according to a police report, NBC6 reported.

Bland held her 15-month-old daughter underwater in the bathtub soon after, per the report. She reportedly stabbed her husband multiple times when he tried to intervene. She also reportedly stabbed her 16-year-old daughter in the forearm before she, her three siblings, and father escaped the house.

The Miami-Dade Circuit Court did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Bland’s husband and teenage daughter were treated for their wounds, NBC6 reported in 2021. Bland was treated for apparent self-inflicted stab wounds on her wrists. Her toddler was pronounced dead after authorities found her unresponsive in the bathtub.

Charges against Bland included second-degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and aggravated child abuse. She opted for a bench trial, waving her right to a jury.

The judge ruled that Bland didn’t understand the nature or consequences of her actions that night, according to NBC6. Bland’s defense attorney told the outlet that he believes this is America’s first successful COVID-related insanity defense.

The judge let Bland stay home as she awaits a hearing that’ll determine if she needs more mental health treatment, according to NBC6.

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Spencer Lombardo
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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