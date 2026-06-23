Judge Deems Man Suspected of Killing Actor James Handy Unfit to Stand Trial

The alleged murderer of 81-year-old actor James Handy will not stand trial — at least not yet.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi ruled Monday that 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, the man charged with Handy’s murder, lacks the mental capacity to either comprehend the case against him or to aid his lawyers in his own defense, according to CBS News.

After a psychiatrist recommended appropriate drugs, Cavalluzzi also ruled that Gledhill may be involuntarily medicated for one year.

Then, if a subsequent evaluation finds Gledhill competent, he will stand trial for Handy’s murder.

In the meantime, Cavalluzzi ordered Gledhill to appear in court for the first time on July 14. That hearing will determine the suspect’s placement in the interim.

On June 3, police responded to a 911 call from a suburban Los Angeles home.

“I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin,” the 911 caller said.

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When officers arrived, they found Handy unconscious, fatally stabbed in the chest, and lying in the front yard of his girlfriend’s home.

Gledhill, who lives at the home with his mother — Handy’s girlfriend — then identified himself as the killer.

🕯️ The son of his girlfriend fatally stabbed a Top Gun: Maverick actor 81-year-old James Handy was found with a fatal stab wound outside his home in Los Angeles. He later died from his injuries. According to police, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill called 911 after the attack and… pic.twitter.com/dbs4e5upmr — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2026

Wendy Gledhill, the suspect’s mother and the victim’s girlfriend, had a heartbreaking message for Handy’s family.

“They know I loved him so much,” she told TMZ. “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry this happened. I’m still in shock. I still can’t comprehend it.”

The grieving woman also told the outlet that a week before the alleged murder, her son had stopped taking his medications for schizophrenia, with which he was diagnosed in July 2025.

According to USA Today, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office determined Handy’s cause of death as a stab wound to the torso coupled with external force to the neck that cut off oxygen.

At the time of the suspect’s arrest, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman lamented Handy’s violent demise.

“This is not how anyone’s life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home,” Hochman said at the time, according to CBS. “The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about.”

Handy’s lengthy list of acting credits included the role of the exterminator in 1995’s “Jumanji.”

He also made an appearance alongside star Tom Cruise in 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

In his role as Jimmy the bartender, Handy spoke the final line of that blockbuster film.

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