Justice Department Takes Aim at BLM and $90+ Million of George Floyd Fundraising: Report

As President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice continues to work amid the ongoing government shutdown, it appears that the DOJ has its sights set on Black Lives Matter.

Or, more specifically, the DOJ is probing senior BLM leaders about whether the group defrauded donors who had contributed to their cause following the 2020 death of George Floyd.

According to The Associated Press, the Justice Department has already issued subpoenas and executed at least one search warrant into Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc.

While the anti-Trump Associated Press noted that there were concerns “about the potential for the Trump administration to target a variety of progressive and left-leaning groups that have been critical of him,” the outlet did at least admit that BLM had come under a microscope of late.

“It was not clear if the investigation would result in criminal charges, but its mere existence invites fresh scrutiny to a movement that in recent years has faced criticism about its public accounting of donations they have received,” The Associated Press noted.

What is clear, however, is the massive infusion of cash that BLM got in the summer of 2020.

As Fox News reported, that figure stands at over $90 million.

Interestingly enough, despite The Associated Press’ assertions about the Trump administration targeting leftist groups, this investigation actually appears to have originated with former President Joe Biden’s Justice Department, at least according to the anti-Trump outlet’s sources.

That being said, it appears the concerns about BLM and its finances go beyond partisan political lines.

“Critics of the nonprofit foundation, and of the BLM movement broadly, accused organizers of not being transparent about how it was spending the donations,” The Associated Press reported. Thursday.

“That criticism grew louder after BLM foundation leaders in 2022 confirmed they used donations to purchase a $6 million Los Angeles-area property that includes a home with six bedrooms and bathrooms.”

At the very least, it’s easy to see why donors would be miffed at the mere possibility that their funds went toward buying a lavish LA mansion.

And speaking of LA mansions, it’s also worth pointing out that this case is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

For its part, BLM denied any wrongdoing, noting that this probe is not a “federal criminal investigation.”

“We remain committed to full transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of resources dedicated to building a better future for Black communities,” BLM told The Associated Press via statement.

In 2022, BLM opened up about its financial and organizational structures (the movement initially began as a decentralized one).

In its most recent filings, the BLM foundation was revealed to have had $28 million in assets for the fiscal year ending in June 2024.

The scope of this probe is still unclear.

