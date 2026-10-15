Share
Commentary
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the third annual SHE LEADS Conference at SLS Hotel on Sept. 29, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Commentary
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the third annual SHE LEADS Conference at SLS Hotel on Sept. 29, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris Engages in Dangerous Election Denialism Ahead of Midterms: 'There Has Been Overt Cheating'

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 15, 2026 at 6:20am
Share

Hey, remember when “election denialism” was a social death penalty among the left? Apparently, Kamala Harris does not.

Or, perhaps the bigger surprise is that election denialism is back in style. Whatever the case, the former vice president is accusing Republicans of cheating in elections that haven’t taken place yet. And what’s more, she’s been doing it for quite some time now.

Speaking in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, Harris said the Democrats would sweep both chambers of Congress even though the Republicans were attempting outright electoral theft.

“We are facing a lot of obstacles, but the Democrats are going to win. I believe certainly the House and… each day presents a new reason to think that of winning the Senate as well,” she said, according to The Korea Times.

She then trotted out an old-school critique of fake news.

Again: Remember them days?

“I believe we are in a very difficult environment. AI contributes to, for example, vast amounts of mis- and disinformation,” Harris said.

Ah, that perfidious disinformation, misinformation, cisinformation, and amissinformation!

“There have been overt attempts to deny fair and free elections, as we all know,” she continued. “In the United States, there’s been overt cheating happening around the elections process, whether it be the purging of the voter rolls or redrawing districts outside of the season when that would happen.”

What’s more, this isn’t the first time that Kamala has partied like she’s Hillary Clinton and it’s 2017.

See if this kind of talk sounds familiar: “We have to win these midterms. These folks are cheating,” Harris told former soccer star Megan Rapinoe on her podcast in September, according to The Washington Times.

Related:
Kamala Harris to Team Up with Radical Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Apparent Sign of Intent

And here I was told that we had the most secure and safest elections ever! Much secure! So safest! Until the Democrats think that things might not go their way or things don’t go their way, then this happens:

So the Republicans were cheating, but the Democrats will definitely win. And if they don’t, it’s all cheating. Not only that, but she’s now going international with this preemptive denialism, telling the South Koreans that we’re terminally corrupt for merely following legislative reality.

Do you think Kamala Harris's claims about election cheating are justified?

Anyway, since I’ve been reliably informed that this is akin to Jan. 6, which is Worse Than 9/11™, I hope that the former vice president realizes what she’s saying, dons sackcloth, and sprinkles ashes on her head posthaste. Nothing less will do, if you had asked Democrats up until yesterday.

Otherwise, we can only conclude that she’s compromised by the Russians due to some unspeakable hotel-room tape.

That’s how this works, right?

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Report: Trump Admin. Intends to Deport Ilhan Omar Over Immigration Fraud Allegations
Kamala Harris Engages in Dangerous Election Denialism Ahead of Midterms: 'There Has Been Overt Cheating'
Do You Own a MAGA Hat? Jack Smith and the FBI Might Have a File on You
Apple Launches New Gadget with 'Painfully Bad' Ad That's Making People 'Actively Not Want to Buy the Product'
Boebert's Dem Opponent Says She'll Confront 'Extremists in Both Parties' During Debate, Can't Name One on Her Side When Pressed by Moderator
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation