Hey, remember when “election denialism” was a social death penalty among the left? Apparently, Kamala Harris does not.

Or, perhaps the bigger surprise is that election denialism is back in style. Whatever the case, the former vice president is accusing Republicans of cheating in elections that haven’t taken place yet. And what’s more, she’s been doing it for quite some time now.

Speaking in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, Harris said the Democrats would sweep both chambers of Congress even though the Republicans were attempting outright electoral theft.

“We are facing a lot of obstacles, but the Democrats are going to win. I believe certainly the House and… each day presents a new reason to think that of winning the Senate as well,” she said, according to The Korea Times.

She then trotted out an old-school critique of fake news.

Again: Remember them days?

“I believe we are in a very difficult environment. AI contributes to, for example, vast amounts of mis- and disinformation,” Harris said.

Ah, that perfidious disinformation, misinformation, cisinformation, and amissinformation!

“There have been overt attempts to deny fair and free elections, as we all know,” she continued. “In the United States, there’s been overt cheating happening around the elections process, whether it be the purging of the voter rolls or redrawing districts outside of the season when that would happen.”

Kamala Harris: I believe we are in a very difficult environment. AI contributes to, for example, vast amounts of mis- and disinformation. There have been overt attempts to deny fair and free elections. As we all know, in the United States, there’s been overt cheating happening around the election process, whether it be the purging of the voter rolls or redrawing districts outside of the season when that would happen. — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 14, 2026

What’s more, this isn’t the first time that Kamala has partied like she’s Hillary Clinton and it’s 2017.

See if this kind of talk sounds familiar: “We have to win these midterms. These folks are cheating,” Harris told former soccer star Megan Rapinoe on her podcast in September, according to The Washington Times.

And here I was told that we had the most secure and safest elections ever! Much secure! So safest! Until the Democrats think that things might not go their way or things don’t go their way, then this happens:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: There are no election deniers on our side Reality: 24 straight minutes of Democrats denying election results Oops https://t.co/EMr1B7gzEv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

So the Republicans were cheating, but the Democrats will definitely win. And if they don’t, it’s all cheating. Not only that, but she’s now going international with this preemptive denialism, telling the South Koreans that we’re terminally corrupt for merely following legislative reality.

Do you think Kamala Harris's claims about election cheating are justified? Yes, she has a point No, it's unfounded Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she has a point 8% (2 votes) No, it's unfounded 92% (24 votes)

Anyway, since I’ve been reliably informed that this is akin to Jan. 6, which is Worse Than 9/11™, I hope that the former vice president realizes what she’s saying, dons sackcloth, and sprinkles ashes on her head posthaste. Nothing less will do, if you had asked Democrats up until yesterday.

Otherwise, we can only conclude that she’s compromised by the Russians due to some unspeakable hotel-room tape.

That’s how this works, right?

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