An unusual filing by Vice President Kamala Harris appears to be an attempt to further take over the campaign of Democrats’ former 2024 ballot header, President Joe Biden. In another twist, the unprecedented move seems to have resulted in the FEC recognizing two presidential candidates named “Kamala Harris.”

The incident exploded into the public eye after Harris filed a Statement of Candidacy, a Federal Election Commission document qualifying candidates running for any federal office except the position of vice president must submit.

The document, known as Form 2 by the FEC, is one all candidates must file within 15 days of entering an election. Candidates are then assigned a unique ID that follows them for life.

Although a senator at the time, Biden was given a number, P80000722, that stuck with his presidential campaigns. The FEC used it to track him from his doomed 1988 shot at the White House all the way to his 2024 resignation.

Harris’ number, P00009423, was granted when she entered the 2020 election as one of the Democratic candidates.

Lawyer and activist Laura Powell noticed the unusual behavior and reported her findings in a July 25 post on the social media platform X.

“On Sunday, July 21, Kamala Harris announced she was no longer a candidate for Vice President and was now a candidate for President,” Powell wrote. “Accordingly, she filed a Statement of Candidacy.

“However, instead of using her own identification number, she put Joe Biden’s identification number on the form. Or, to look at it another way, Kamala Harris amended Joe Biden’s Statement of Candidacy to change his name to hers, signing her own name on the form.”

Harris’ scramble was likely due to the over $90 million then sitting in the Biden-Harris war chest, a princely sum to which she had the first claim.

Three days after the filing, conservative group Citizens United and Republican party officials from 16 states filed a complaint with the FEC over Harris’ attempt to take over Biden’s place in the campaign before the candidate’s dropping out announcement.

“Here, the FEC accepted the Form 2 as belonging to Kamala Harris —- even though it bears Joe Biden’s identification number, not Kamala Harris’s,” Powell wrote. “Remember, candidate identification numbers stick with the individual for life. If Joe Biden were, theoretically, to run for President again, he would use the same identification number he has always had, which Kamala Harris is currently also using.

“There is no precedent for two candidates sharing a single candidate identification number.”

Powell noted the unusual filing appeared to cause some serious issues with how the FEC displayed the data.

According to her, after Harris submitted the Form 2 using the president’s ID, “the FEC’s website basically erased Biden’s records,” and records associated with his identification number instead listed Harris’ name. Problems with the election agency’s database continued as Tim Walz entered the campaign.

“The current 2023-2024 FEC record for ‘Biden for President’ (aka ‘Harris for President,’ ID number C00703975) is linked to two Presidential candidates,” Powell posted on August 7. “Both are both named ‘Kamala Harris.’ One of these candidates is associated with Harris’s candidate ID number (P00009423), and the other ‘Kamala Harris’ is associated with Biden’s candidate ID number (P80000722).”

It seems the FEC’s recognition of two candidates named Kamala Harris was eventually rectified or removed from public view.

As of Thursday, the hiccups in the FEC’s candidate listings appear to be mostly gone, although on Biden’s page, a raw electronic filing of Harris’ most recent Form 2 is listed.

As I predicted, the FEC changed the way the filings appear on their website, so it doesn't look quite as strange. Yesterday, there were two separate pages for Presidential candidates with the name Kamala Harris—one with Biden's ID number and one with Harris's. Today, Harris is… pic.twitter.com/SzYKJalLjM — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) August 8, 2024

The Democrats’ shuffling of Biden to the wayside is suspicious enough as it is, but shady filings to the FEC cast a potentially sinister new light on Kamala Harris’ ascension to head her party’s ticket.

