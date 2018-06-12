Key Players in Predawn Ramadan Ritual Face Arrest in Jerusalem

Traditional Ramadan wakers who rouse Muslim faithful from sleep at 2 a.m. with public drums and music now face arrest and police fines in Jerusalem.

The wakers are young Palestinian men, known as Musaharati, who walk through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City banging drums and playing loud music between 2 and 3:30 a.m. to wake Muslims for prayer and their “suhoor” or predawn meal before they begin their daily fast during Ramadan.

The Musaharati are a Ramadan tradition and claim that they have carried out their practice in the Muslim Quarter without issue until this year — a change they blame on Jewish settlers in the Muslim Quarter, according to The Associated Press.

“They claim that we disturb them, but that’s not true. They want to erase something called Palestinian Jerusalemite heritage,” said Mohamed Hagej, according to AP.

Hagej has worked as a Musaharati for three years.

TRENDING: Female College Student Headed to Jail After Falsely Accusing 2 Athletes of Rape

Fellow Musaharati Mohammed Hajiji echoed Hagej’s sentiment and alleged that the upsurge in fines and police intervention was the fault of three Jewish families living in the Muslim Quarter.

“There are three Jewish families in our neighborhood, one new one and two older ones. The policeman told me they had complained and asked me not to make noise near their houses,” Hajiji told Haaretz. “The whole thing lasts for 20 minutes, maybe a few seconds outside their house.

“I was told I’d be fined 450 shekels ($126) the first time and 1,000 shekels on the second occasion, with a further 1,000 after that.”

Hajiji said that officers detained him and took him to the police station, but he remains resolved to carry out the Ramadan tradition.

Do you think police are right to take action against the predawn noisemakers? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“There are a thousand people in the neighborhood who want this and 10 who complain,” he told Haaretz. “Because of them, 1,000 people will start the fast without eating first?

“Why should I be afraid if I’m not doing anything that is prohibited?”

A police representative issued a statement in response to the criticisms, saying officers acted lawfully to preserve citizens’ quality of life, to which public noise-making at 2 a.m. poses a threat.

According to Haaretz, the representative said police were “operating at all times to preserve the delicate balance between allowing freedom of religion and ritual and the maintenance of public order and the quality of life of all residents.

“Following complaints by residents of the Old City about the noise, police acted lawfully to stop the transgression. The police view noisemaking as a major hazard affecting the quality of life of the state’s citizens.

RELATED: Like Obama, Trump Opens White House for Islamic Ramadan Dinner

“The police act with resolve to prevent transgressions and enforce the law in violations such as these, based on the conception that the police’s role is mainly to deal with transgressions that affect law-abiding citizens.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.