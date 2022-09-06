Las Vegas Police Release Photos of Suspect in Murder of Investigative Journalist, Ask Public for Help

Police released new photos on Monday of a man suspected of murdering a Las Vegas investigative journalist.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, 69-year-old investigative reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police said the veteran journalist died from multiple sharp force injuries. He had spent 40 years in the news industry.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared images of the suspected murderer. The man was wearing a bright orange vest and what appeared to be a straw hat.

“We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect,” Metro Capt. Dori Koren wrote in the statement.

“Now we are asking for the public’s help. During the investigation, detectives were able to locate images of the suspect.”

Asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect involved in the homicide that took place on September 3 near Vegas Dr & Tenaya Way. Anyone with any info is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777 or @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/qhlwAwXsRj — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 5, 2022

Police said the suspect had been “potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred.”

They also believed the stabbing was connected to an altercation German had with another person the day prior to his death, the Review-Journal reported.

Police had canvassed the neighborhood where the alleged murder took place as of Monday, and they left business cards on the doors of some residents asking that they contact authorities with any details.

“It is genuinely very unpleasant, especially given the fact that there have been a couple break-ins,” nearby resident Jamie Drake said.

“Our neighbor’s truck got broken into and then someone down the road as well, their car got broken into. Pretty unpleasant for sure.”

Drake’s boyfriend Jess McLarry told the Review-Journal he did not think the crime was part of some master plan.

“It seems like a crime of opportunity,” McLarry said. “It doesn’t seem like someone with a really big plan here.”

After reviewing the photos, Drake said they resembled a man she had seen in the area before.

Las Vegas police release pics of suspect in stabbing death of reporter Jeff German https://t.co/oHhTPtu8ka pic.twitter.com/GCBZQ0io1m — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2022



“Kinda looks familiar,” Drake said. “The hat looks familiar. There is a guy who kinda just walks around during the day but usually he is with someone else though.

“I can’t say definitively that is the guy. Usually that guy just walks around. A little bit of an older guy.”

In a joint statement, the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute expressed condolences over German’s death.

“We were stunned and saddened to hear of the apparent murder of investigative journalist, Jeff German,” the statement said according to the Review-Journal. “Mr. German was a relentless investigator who made his career in Las Vegas.

“We call on police to redouble their efforts to catch the murderer and get to the bottom of why Mr. German was murdered and who gave the order for his killing. And we look forward to the Las Vegas Review-Journal picking up Mr. German’s reporting and seeing it through.”

