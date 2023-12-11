Share
News

Launch Date for Tucker Carlson's New Streaming Service Revealed: Report

 By Jack Davis  December 11, 2023 at 8:31am
The Tucker Carlson Network has arrived.

The former Fox News host now has a website, tuckercarlson.com, selling memberships to watch Carlson’s content. Membership costs $9 per month, but the site said the cost is $6 per month, or $72 per year, for annual subscribers.

The site said that “Tucker Carlson Network is the new streaming platform that is home to exclusive all-new content from Tucker Carlson.”

The site sought to differentiate Carlson’s brand from other media outlets.

“News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. Journalists act as censors on behalf of entrenched power. They have contempt for the public. They hate the truth,” the site said.

“Democracy can’t function in a society like this. Voters can’t know what they’re voting for. People do understand they’re being manipulated, and they resent it. The population becomes angry and paranoid. Things fall apart,” the site continued,” labeling the current media environment “a propaganda spiral.”

“We are the sworn enemies of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink. We believe the corporate media is broken beyond repair, and the only way forward is to build something better.”

The site offers an “Ask Tucker” feature that claims if members ask questions, Carlson will respond.

A report in the Wall Street Journal said the Tucker Carlson Network will host five different shows by the middle of this week.

The Journal report said there will be a mix of ad-supported content and ad-free content for subscribers. Carlson will continue to present content on X and also host a podcast, the report said.

The Journal said Carlson considered hosting his network through X, but technical issues arose. Still, the report said, X could serve as a distribution outlet for Carlson’s content, as could streaming apps that would allow viewers to use their TVs to access Carlson’s network.

Former White House adviser Neil Patel, who worked with Carlson to found the Daily Caller, will be the CEO of the network. Justin Wells, who was Carlon’s producer at Fox, will be the president of the new network, the Journal reported.

Carlson recently revealed that he and his team have been producing “an awful lot of material for months now.”

And he told his supporters, “We’d love for you to see it.”

Carlson was yanked off the air by Fox News in April, and soon after he launched his videos on X.

In June Axios reported, Carlson was still being paid his Fox News salary although Fox had ordered Carlson to stop posting on X.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
