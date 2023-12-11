The Tucker Carlson Network has arrived.

The former Fox News host now has a website, tuckercarlson.com, selling memberships to watch Carlson’s content. Membership costs $9 per month, but the site said the cost is $6 per month, or $72 per year, for annual subscribers.

The site said that “Tucker Carlson Network is the new streaming platform that is home to exclusive all-new content from Tucker Carlson.”

The site sought to differentiate Carlson’s brand from other media outlets.

“News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. Journalists act as censors on behalf of entrenched power. They have contempt for the public. They hate the truth,” the site said.

“Democracy can’t function in a society like this. Voters can’t know what they’re voting for. People do understand they’re being manipulated, and they resent it. The population becomes angry and paranoid. Things fall apart,” the site continued,” labeling the current media environment “a propaganda spiral.”

“We are the sworn enemies of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink. We believe the corporate media is broken beyond repair, and the only way forward is to build something better.”

Will you subscribe to Tucker Carlson’s new streaming service? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The site offers an “Ask Tucker” feature that claims if members ask questions, Carlson will respond.

A report in the Wall Street Journal said the Tucker Carlson Network will host five different shows by the middle of this week.

The Journal report said there will be a mix of ad-supported content and ad-free content for subscribers. Carlson will continue to present content on X and also host a podcast, the report said.

The Journal said Carlson considered hosting his network through X, but technical issues arose. Still, the report said, X could serve as a distribution outlet for Carlson’s content, as could streaming apps that would allow viewers to use their TVs to access Carlson’s network.

Former White House adviser Neil Patel, who worked with Carlson to found the Daily Caller, will be the CEO of the network. Justin Wells, who was Carlon’s producer at Fox, will be the president of the new network, the Journal reported.

Carlson recently revealed that he and his team have been producing “an awful lot of material for months now.”

And he told his supporters, “We’d love for you to see it.”

Carlson was yanked off the air by Fox News in April, and soon after he launched his videos on X.

In June Axios reported, Carlson was still being paid his Fox News salary although Fox had ordered Carlson to stop posting on X.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.