Brazilian runner Daniel Do Nascimento was cruising along ahead of the pack at Sunday’s New York City marathon for about 21 miles of the 26.2-mile race.

But coming off of a quick trip to a portable bathroom, the runner slowed to walk, wobbled toward the markers for the sidelines of the race, and after a few rubber-legged strides, folded to the pavement.

NYC men’s marathon leader Daniel Do Nascimento collapses at Mile 21 pic.twitter.com/r1Z3jFWaVZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 6, 2022

As Do Nascimento lay on the ground receiving medical attention, second-place runner Evans Chebet of Kenya passed the former leader en route to winning the first post-pandemic running of the race, according to the Guardian.

ESPN reported that marathon officials late said that Do Nascimento had recovered from his collapse.

Warning: sensitive content ⚠️ Early leader Daniel Do Nascimento is out of the race and receiving attention from first responders. The marathon is brutal. pic.twitter.com/UFaoCPUMFD — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) November 6, 2022

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the women’s race on Sunday.

Chebet finished in a time of two hours, eight minutes and 41 seconds, narrowly beating second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia by 13 seconds.

The victory was the second major victory for Chebet this year. He had won the Boston Marathon in the spring.

The last person to win both marathons was Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

The heat was a factor in the race, with the temperature hitting about 74 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Guardian.

Is there a more beautiful sight in the entire sport of running? No? We don’t think so either. #TCSNYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/mpAbLZuzvm — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 6, 2022

Runner Reed Fischer, 27, of Boulder, Colorado, said the heat likely contributed to Do Nascimento’s collapse, according to the New York Post.

“It was a day to run smarter rather than harder,” Fischer said.

“You could feel it by mile two. I mean, you’re sweating way earlier than you would otherwise be sweating. So, it hurts pretty much the whole time,” he said.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland, won the men’s wheelchair division.

“It was a perfect day today. We had great conditions and a lot of fun out there,” Hug said. “We had some weeks to prepare because we had some other marathons this Fall: Berlin, Chicago. I had to prepare for many up hills, the bridges and yeah I’m happy with my preparation.”

Susanah Scaroni of the United States won the women’s professional wheelchair division.

