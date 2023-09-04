Share
Lead Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth Given Only Days to Live

 By Johnathan Jones  September 4, 2023 at 5:52am
Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the band Smash Mouth, is in hospice care at his home and could have only days to live, according to reports.

TMZ first reported Sunday that the 56-year-old is suffering from the final stages of liver failure and recently was treated at a hospital for the condition.

He was sent home last week and placed on hospice care, the outlet reported.

The band’s manager confirmed the news in a statement to People.

“Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time,” Robert Hayes said.

Harwell is surrounded by his family, including his fiancee, the reports said.

Someone associated with Smash Mouth told TMZ the singer has “only a week or so to live.”

The outlet noted Harwell has had issues with alcohol abuse throughout his life.

The singer notably retired from the band in October 2021 following a show in New York that generated negative headlines.

Are you a fan of Smash Mouth?

Harwell appeared intoxicated and made remarks on stage that were interpreted as threatening, the New York Post reported at the time.

He said in a statement through a representative that he was dealing with serious medical issues and needed to work through them.

“Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” the statement said. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”

Harwell has suffered from cardiomyopathy, heart failure and other issues, the report said.

In his statement to People, Hayes said, “Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. Steve loved the fans and loved to perform.”

“Even though Steve has not been with Smash Mouth for 2 years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode his legacy will live on through the music,” he said.

Hayes concluded by saying, “My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Smash Mouth and Harwell took the charts by storm with the hit song “Walkin’ on the Sun” in 1997.

The band also found success with its own rendition of War’s “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” that same year.

In 1999, Harwell and Smash Mouth released their signature single, “All Star.”



The song was featured in the 2001 animated hit film “Shrek,” as was the band’s version of the Monkees’ hit “I’m a Believer.”

