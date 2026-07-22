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Ann Widdecombe, Reform UK's Immigration and Justice spokesperson, speaks at the Reform UK Cornwall Conference at Carn Brae Leisure Centre on Feb. 24, 2025, in Redruth, England.
Commentary
Ann Widdecombe, Reform UK's Immigration and Justice spokesperson, speaks at the Reform UK Cornwall Conference at Carn Brae Leisure Centre on Feb. 24, 2025, in Redruth, England. (Hugh Hastings / Getty Images)

Leftists Call for 'Direct Action' Training With Hammers After Conservative Leader Bludgeoned to Death

 By Samuel Short  July 22, 2026 at 6:34am
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The death of 78-year-old Ann Widdecombe should cause both ends of the political spectrum to recoil in horror and sadness. Instead, leftists are taking the alleged killer’s means of committing the act as a page to add to their playbook.

Widdecombe was discovered in her home in Devon, England, on July 9 by a gardener after an assistant became concerned when she did not make a media appearance, according to GB News. Police took 28-year-old Joshua Kerry into custody on suspicion of murder on July 11, tracing Widdecombe’s death to midday on July 8.

The alleged killer’s method was beating Widdecombe 21 times with a hammer. According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, investigators found communist literature in Kerry’s home along with newspaper clippings about Reform U.K.’s leader Nigel Farage. This was the party Widdecombe had been serving as an immigration spokeswoman.

When noting that Widdecombe was an outspoken defender of conservatism — denouncing abortion and LGBT propaganda — the picture becomes clear as to the motivations behind the attack.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo found a flyer from Palestine Action that he posted to social media platform X after the killing, in which the group was seemingly encouraging the use of hammers to harm conservatives.

The flyer reads, “Arms tired from waving flags? Workout with a hammer!”

“Direction Action training available!”

The U.K.-based group describes themselves as “a direct action movement committed to ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.”

“Using disruptive tactics, Palestine Action targets corporate enablers of the Israeli military-industrial complex and seeks to make it impossible for these companies to profit from the oppression of Palestinians,” the website continued.

What exactly is “direct action”?

Related:
Pro-Life Leader Bludgeoned to Death - Suspected Leftist Arrested After Chilling Bedroom Discovery

The group explains, “Direct action means targeting the source of the problem and intervening ourselves. It means rather than appeal to institutions, politicians or any others to create the necessary changes, we create the change using our own power.”

“It means imagining the future we want and bringing it to the present.”

Palestine Action clarifies this is not civil disobedience. They are not seeking policy changes.

“Civil disobedience often involves breaking the law in order to force a government or institution to create policy changes,” the website continues.

“Direct action, which we employ, bypasses our complicit governments and forces the necessary change ourselves.”

Signing up for a workshop brings visitors to the group’s site and a page with a man swinging a sledgehammer.

Palestine Action does not leave room for interpretation. This violence will only become worse and more normalized until authorities step in.

We’ve gone beyond freedom of expression. This is just radicalism and violence being allowed to flourish.

Messaging like this, along with Widdecombe’s passing, will shockingly be ignored by media pundits still insistent on the ridiculous notion that the right is more violent than the left.

The evidence continues to prove the contrary.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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