In yet another reminder of the left’s warped value system, LGBT activists are up in arms because Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the Navy to rename a ship that had honored pederast and gay rights “icon” Harvey Milk.

The renaming is being done to reflect the Navy’s “priorities of reestablishing the warrior culture” pursuant to the wishes of Hegseth and President Donald Trump, according to an internal memo viewed by Military.com.

While a new name has not been revealed, it will be made public on June 13, the memo stated. As a reminder, June is “pride” month.

In a surprise to no one, the USNS Harvey Milk was christened in 2016 during the presidency of Barack Obama, who also posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Milk, a gay-rights activist in San Francisco during the 1970s, was a diving officer in the Navy.

After his “less than honorable” discharge in 1955, he became a vocal gay rights activist, who later won a seat on the San Francisco board of supervisors in 1977.

Harvey Milk was 34 years old when he began drugging, grooming and raping 16 year old Jack Galen McKinley. Obama’s Navy Secretary Ray Mabus (pictured below) thought it appropriate to honor Milk by naming a Navy ship after him. That’s coming to an end.

We voted for that. pic.twitter.com/B7HUdvL3w3 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 3, 2025

Predictably, the usual motley crew of leftists expressed outrage at Hegseth’s decision to rename the Navy ship celebrating Milk.

In a statement Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California condemned the renaming as a “spiteful move [that] does not strengthen our national security or the ‘warrior’ ethos.'”

“Instead, it is a surrender of a fundamental American value: to honor the legacy of those who worked to build a better country,” she huffed.

Erasing Harvey Milk’s name is disgusting, blatant discrimination—and during Pride Month to boot. He served the U.S. Navy and his country honorably, and he was assassinated while serving the public and fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. Hegseth should be ashamed of himself and reverse… pic.twitter.com/qc6pGh9chE — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 3, 2025

While Democrats and their establishment media lapdogs whitewash Milk’s background, his seedy history includes preying on teenage boys and championing homicidal cult leader Jim Jones of the Peoples Temple.

As a reminder, Jones brainwashed 909 members of his cult to commit mass suicide by drinking poisoned Kool-Aid in 1978.

“Milk attended services at Peoples Temple dozens of times, and wrote effusive letters to Jones,” according to the 2018 book, “Cult City: Jim Jones, Harvey Milk, and 10 Days That Shook San Francisco.”

“Such greatness I have found in Jim Jones’s Peoples Temple,” Milk gushed, according to the book.

Harvey Milk was a notorious San Francisco pedophile who preyed on young teen boys, and who also helped his close confidante and con man Jim Jones to swindle and lure hundreds of poor black families to move to Jonestown, where Harvey’s friend Jim killed them all after subjecting… https://t.co/8yqeOeZPiy — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) June 3, 2025

Milk was also a rabid pederast who once groomed a 16-year-old runaway, who later committed suicide, according to the 1982 book, “The Mayor of Castro Street,”

Harvey Milk was a statutory rapist. Milk, then 33, groomed a 16-year-old troubled runaway to live with him. The boy repeatedly threatened to commit suicide, and eventually did. ‘The Mayor of Castro Street’, author = 1st openly gay reporter at the SF Chronicle, Randy Shilts https://t.co/Mg5xrx9UDR pic.twitter.com/E85ECo1Gpo — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) June 3, 2025

This is Harvey Milk with his 16 year old live in boyfriend and teenage runaway Jack Galen McKinley, who later committed suicide… Why the hell was a Navy vessel named after this pedo? Oh yeah I forgot, Obama. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/HvfU1Zpfm3 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) June 4, 2025

Given his sleazy background, Milk should never have been honored with a Navy ship being named after him.

His stint in the military does not erase his background as a child predator and advocate for a homicidal cult leader.

Attorney Matt Barber, the associate dean at Liberty University School of Law, has slammed the left’s absurd lionization of Milk as historical revisionism.

“Harvey Milk was known as a pederast,” Barber said in 2013, per the Huffington Post. “That’s a man who in his mid-30s had a sexual appetite for teenage boys as young as 15 years old.”

“Harvey Milk was demonstrably, categorically an evil man based on his rape of teenage boys. And the fact that our U.S. government would be commemorating and recognizing him as some kind of hero really just boggles the mind,” he added.

From Black Lives Matter to criminal illegal aliens to Harvey Milk, leave it to Democrats to consistently come down on the wrong side of history.

