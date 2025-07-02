Liberal LA Dodgers Face Civil Rights Complaint Alleging DEI Hiring Practices: Report

A federal civil rights complaint alleges that the Los Angeles Dodgers are guilty of practicing discrimination while masking it as diversity.

America First Legal filed the complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging the Dodgers Guggenheim Partners, an investment company, according to Fox News.

Mark Walter is the majority owner of the Dodgers and CEO of Guggenheim Partners. He also recently purchased majority ownership of the NBA’s LA Lakers.

“Their employment practices, as described below, appear to discriminate against employees, or prospective employees, solely because of their skin color or sex. This is patently unlawful,” AFL’s complaint said.

The complaint comes not long after the Dodgers bragged about ensuring agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would not be allowed in Dodger Stadium.

BREAKING 🚨 ICE calls out LA Dodgers for Lying to their 3 Million followers on 𝕏: “False, we were never there” Would be a shame if this went viral on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/59e4jtzzFv — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 19, 2025

The complaint said that “ inclusive terminology,” is used “to segregate or classify employees or applicants for employment in ways that would deprive, or tend to deprive individuals of employment, training, or promotions because of their race, color, sex, or national origin.”

The Dodgers organization says it is “sponsoring programs geared to women and people of color,” while also “embedding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategies into every aspect of the organization.”

Do you watch MLB? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The complaint said DEI is not just a fuzzy goal but is being used in “quantifiable ways with identifiable goals to achieve ‘success,’ which appears to entail engaging in unlawful discriminatory hiring, training and recruitment.”

Incredible things are happening. The LA Dodgers forced pagan ‘pride month’ activism on their team with rainbow logos. Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw took matters into his own hands and wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on his Pride hat to remind everyone that the rainbow is God’s creation… pic.twitter.com/7VHA4JRbAt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 15, 2025

The organization created “Business Resource Groups” that the complaint said “provide material employment benefits to employees based on their race, color, sex, or national origin,” citing groups that support black, Hispanic and female employees.

Guggenheim Partners is also targeted, the complaint said, adding that “Guggenheim Partners makes it clear that it defines ‘diversity’ to explicitly include considering ‘protected class[es]’ including, in part, those based on race, gender, ethnicity, age, religion, creed, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

“Federal law is clear: Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment practices that treat a person worse because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The harm does not need to be significant, so long as an employee is left worse than her peers—because of these immutable characteristics,” America First said on its website.

“AFL remains committed to protecting the legal equality of all Americans and holding accountable those who violate federal law under the guise of DEI,” it said.

“AFL has once again stepped up to the plate, standing up for Americans against major corporations committed to discriminating based on race, color, national origin, and sex,” attorney Will Scolinos said.

“AFL will stand firm, taking the fight to influential corporations until their policies reflect that there is no ‘right’ kind of discrimination, even if they use the friendliest ‘inclusion’ terminology. Discrimination based on race, color, and sex is always wrong. By taking on the Dodgers and Guggenheim Partners, we are requesting the EEOC call balls and strikes and enforce the rule of law,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.