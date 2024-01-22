Share
Sports
News

Lions Keep Historic Season Alive with Crucial Play, Advance to the NFC Championship Against 49ers

 By Jack Davis  January 22, 2024 at 9:14am
The Detroit Lions have reached the NFC championship game for the first time in 32 years after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday.

The Lions advance to play the San Francisco 49ers, with the winner headed to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

It will be Detroit’s second trip to the NFC championship game. The 1991 Lions, with running back Barry Sanders, lost to the Washington Redskins 41-10.

The team last won the NFL championship in 1957, before the Super Bowl era.

Detroit ended Tampa Bay’s hopes of a comeback when linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted a pass from Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team soon celebrated its second playoff victory in more than 30 years.

“I knew it would be the last one in front of our home fans this year, and I took it all in,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said, according to The Associated Press.

Goff finished 30 of 43 for 287 yards with two touchdown passes.

“I envisioned that we would have a chance to compete with the big boys, and that’s where we’re at,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said after the game.

Detroit took a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter when Jahmyr Gibbs ran 31 yards for a touchdown and Goff followed that up by hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown for a second score.

Are you rooting for the Lions?

“Goff in that fourth quarter, he really showed up and made some big throws,” Campbell said.

Tampa Bay refused to go quietly, however. Mayfield pulled the Bucs to within one score with a pass to Mike Evans for a touchdown with 4:37 left.

But then came the interception by Barnes with 1:35 to play.

“It comes down to minimizing mistakes, and I didn’t do that,” Mayfield said afterward.

He threw for 349 yards and three scores in the loss.

The winner of the Lions-49ers will play the winner of Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




