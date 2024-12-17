Liz Cheney Referred for Criminal Investigation

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming should be investigated for criminal charges due to her conduct on the January 6th Select Committee, according to a new House report.

Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk released a report on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and the select committee.

This report says that “former Representative Liz Cheney should be investigated for potential criminal witness tampering based on the new information about her communication,” according to a news release posted on the committee’s website.

The release said Cheney colluded with witness Cassidy Hutchinson, who made several sensational, debunked claims about President-elect Trump’s conduct on that day, without Hutchinson’s attorney knowing about the communications.

Cheney, the release said, “used the January 6 Select Committee as a tool to attack President Trump, at the cost of investigative integrity and Capitol security.”

The release further noted that “Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence, and the Select Committee had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her.”

The claims debunked include Hutchinson’s allegations that Trump attacked his Secret Service detail and had advance warning of the violence that took place that day. Trump had denied Hutchinson’s claimed when made during her 2022 testimony.

The release also said that Defense Department officials “scapegoated the Washington D.C. National Guard to distract blame from senior leadership.”

According to the report, Cheney “emerged as the principal figure driving the Select Committee’s narrative. On May 12, 2021, Representative Cheney proudly stated, ‘I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president [Trump] never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.’”

Cheney “leveraged her unique position on the Select Committee to fulfill her promise ‘to do everything [she] can”’to keep President Trump away from the Oval Office,” the report said, adding that, “Representative Cheney’s influence on the Select Committee’s work and the conclusions it drew cannot be overstated.

“Representative Cheney’s influence on Hutchinson is apparent … by her dramatic change in testimony and eventual claims against President Trump using second- and thirdhand accounts,” the report wrote.

The report noted that Cheney and Hutchinson communicated behind the back of Hutchinson’s attorney.

“It is unusual—and potentially unethical—for a Member of Congress conducting an investigation to contact a witness if the Member knows that the individual is represented by legal counsel,” the report said.

“It must be emphasized that Representative Cheney would likely have known her communications without the knowledge of Hutchinson’s attorney were illicit and unethical at that time,” the report added.

The report also noted that once Cheney and Hutchinson colluded, Cheney altered the schedule of testimony to maximize the impact of what Hutchinson would say.

“The January 6 Select Committee was improperly constituted and lacked authority,” the report also noted.

