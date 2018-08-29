SECTIONS
Look What the Top Google News Story Was Hours After Trump Called It 'Rigged'

By Jack Davis
at 6:49am
After President Donald Trump responded Tuesday to new reports about the liberal bias used by Google when internet users search for news by saying Google was “rigged,” the search engine giant acted in a way that seemed to prove his point.

On Tuesday, users who stopped by the “Top Stories” section of Google News found that the lead story was a piece by CNN titled, “Trump slams Google search as ‘rigged’ — but it’s not,” Breitbart reported.

As reported by The Western Journal earlier this week, a new study revealed that liberal news sites dominate the results when Google users search for news using the word “Trump.”

“I was not prepared for the blatant prioritization of left-leaning and anti-Trump media outlets,” study author Paula Bolyard wrote Saturday on PJ Media, noting that not one right-leaning site appeared on the first page of search results, which were dominated by CNN.

As word of that study reached the White House, President Donald Trump reacted angrily on Twitter.

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD,” Trump tweeted.

“Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on ‘Trump News’ are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good,” he added.

In remarks at the White House, Trump issued a warning to all the tech giants that have been accused of muzzling conservative voices to pander to liberal sentiments.

Social media and technology companies are “treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

CNN then entered the fray by repeating Trump’s comments about Google and getting a denial from the tech giant, which it then used to spin its headline in the company’s favor.

“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” a Google representative told CNN.

“We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow later said the administration is “taking a look” at whether Google needs to be regulated based upon its actions.

“We’re just gonna do some investigations, some analysis, that’s what we do,” he said.

