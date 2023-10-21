President Joe Biden may not be able to lean as heavily on black voters going into 2024 as support for Democrats among some black populations is slipping, according to Politico.

In both polls and recent elections, Republicans have been increasingly able to draw votes from a group that has long been Democrats’ most reliable source of support, leaving Biden unable to assume his path to a win will look the same as it did in 2020, Politico reported Saturday.

An early October Fox News poll shows Biden leading 74 percent to 26 percent among black voters in a hypothetical matchup with former President Donald Trump, down from his 90 percent lead among the demographic in 2020.

Eighty-eight percent of black voters chose the Democratic candidate in their district in the 2022 midterms, versus 91 percent in 2020, according to the Democratic data firm Catalist.

Among black voters, millennials and Gen Z dropped from 91 percent to 84 percent, men from 87 percent to 83 percent, rural residents from 84 percent to 80 percent, and those without a college degree from 91 percent to 87 percent, Politico reported.

Louisiana’s gubernatorial election last week, which the state’s Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry won, underscores another factor that could hurt Democrats: voter turnout.

Turnout dropped statewide by 10 percentage points from 2019, but it saw an even greater drop among black voters.

“Jeff Landry was getting double digits [in heavily black precincts] once you got outside of the urban areas of Baton Rouge and New Orleans — that very much catches my attention,” John Couvillon, a Louisiana Republican pollster, told Politico.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.