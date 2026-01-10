Luxury Car Company Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Cars Over Rearview Camera Defect

Porsche recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles over a rearview camera issue, offering drivers the chance to upgrade the devices for free via software.

Roughly 173,000 cars may potentially be affected by the issue, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

But only 1 percent of cars are estimated to have the defect.

The issue lies in “a rearview camera image that does not display,” which in turn “decreases the driver’s rearward visibility, increasing the potential risk of an incident.”

“While the exact root cause is unknown, transient signal noise between the control unit and the Surround View cameras can, in certain rare instances, interrupt the signal from the rearview camera,” the report said.

“If this occurs, the driver will notice the rearview camera image is not displayed when the vehicle is placed in Reverse.”

The driver assistance system software that uses the camera “will be updated to a new version that features greater resistance to possible signal noise and the ability to restore interrupted camera operation,” according to the report.

The report also said the new software effectively implements a “self-healing process.”

Customers can complete the recalls with no added costs for themselves.

“Porsche will reimburse any customers that have paid for repairs on vehicles with expired warranties,” the report continued.

The recall impacts certain 2019-2025 Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid models, 2020-2025 911 and Taycan vehicles, and 2024-2025 Panamera and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid models.

Warning letters about the fix will be sent to customers on Feb. 16, per Fox Business.

Starting on Jan. 19, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will have a searchable vehicle identification numbers database for Porsche owners who may have been affected.

The recall is one of the largest for Porsche in recent years.

But Porsche is not the only car company to face rearview camera problems.

Toyota recalled almost 394,000 vehicles in the United States this past October over camera visibility problems.

Ford meanwhile recalled 1.9 million cars around the world because of faulty cameras, which showed distorted images.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.