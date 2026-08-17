Mamdani's New York: Man Charged with Hate Crime After Randomly Attacking Jewish Woman, 63, at Synagogue

A 46-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime after chaos erupted at Central Synagogue in Manhattan Friday night.

Larry Montes, 46, of the Bronx was arrested, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on X.

“Montes has now been charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and one count of criminal mischief as a hate crime, among other charges,” she wrote.

In another post, Tisch summed up the incident, writing, “an individual disrupted Shabbat services at Central Synagogue in Manhattan.”

Earlier this evening, an individual disrupted Shabbat services at Central Synagogue in Manhattan. As synagogue security was escorting him out, he struck a member of the congregation, damaged synagogue property, and then spit at and headbutted a member of the security team. An… — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) August 15, 2026

“As synagogue security was escorting him out, he struck a member of the congregation, damaged synagogue property, and then spit at and headbutted a member of the security team,” she wrote.

“An NYPD sergeant working a paid detail at the synagogue immediately stepped in and took the individual into custody,” she wrote.

“I understand the sanctity of this space and its meaning for congregants. Central Synagogue is where I grew up. In joy and in sorrow, it has always been a place of comfort and peace. What happened there tonight is deeply painful. A place of worship should never be a crime scene,” she wrote.

Michele Anenberg-Poma, who was injured in the incident, sent out a social media message to the attacker, according to the New York Post.

“I am the woman who was assaulted last night at Central Synagogue. You will not punch out our Jewish light. You will not stand and cause harm to our eternal light,” she wrote on Instagram, showing a bruised lip and a cut on her right arm.

“I am the woman who was assaulted last night at Central Synagogue. You will not punch out our Jewish light. You will not stand and cause harm to our eternal light”- Michele Anenberg-Poma#Antisemitism #JewHatred https://t.co/Hv5ORAc7Jh — ImaZionist (@ImaZionist) August 16, 2026

“We will continue to sing our prayers of peace, love, and joy while protecting the voices that lead us each week,” she said.

“Our beloved Central Synagogue stands for all — stands so tall, a light, a light truly for all,” she said.

Montes screamed “F*** the Jews” during the incident, according to the New York Post.

A Post report said Montes was convicted in June 2024 of the theft of headphones at Best Buy, citing Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Ali Fazal.

NEW YORK: Larry Montes, 46, faces hate crime charges after storming NYC’s Central Synagogue during Shabbat and assaulting a Jewish woman and a security guard. After his arrest, he reportedly called Jews “swines” and admitted his actions were motivated by hatred of Judaism. pic.twitter.com/iicDYGb85z — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) August 16, 2026

In 2019, he was convicted of stealing deodorant from a CVS and assaulting an employee.

Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis blamed Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s comments for fueling the attack.

“The attack on Manhattan’s Central Synagogue is a direct result of Mayor Mamdani’s sustained campaign of incitement,” he said in a statement.

“I warned that words would turn into actions, and that is exactly what is happening,” he said. “Mamdani has failed to protect New York’s Jews. It is not enough to issue weak condemnations. Action is needed.”

Mamdani issued a statement deploring the attack.

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