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Mamdani's New York: Man Charged with Hate Crime After Randomly Attacking Jewish Woman, 63, at Synagogue

 By Jack Davis  August 17, 2026 at 3:08pm
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A 46-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime after chaos erupted at Central Synagogue in Manhattan Friday night.

Larry Montes, 46, of the Bronx was arrested, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on X.

“Montes has now been charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and one count of criminal mischief as a hate crime, among other charges,” she wrote.

In another post, Tisch summed up the incident, writing, “an individual disrupted Shabbat services at Central Synagogue in Manhattan.”

“As synagogue security was escorting him out, he struck a member of the congregation, damaged synagogue property, and then spit at and headbutted a member of the security team,” she wrote.

“An NYPD sergeant working a paid detail at the synagogue immediately stepped in and took the individual into custody,” she wrote.

“I understand the sanctity of this space and its meaning for congregants. Central Synagogue is where I grew up. In joy and in sorrow, it has always been a place of comfort and peace. What happened there tonight is deeply painful. A place of worship should never be a crime scene,” she wrote.

Michele Anenberg-Poma, who was injured in the incident, sent out a social media message to the attacker, according to the New York Post.

“I am the woman who was assaulted last night at Central Synagogue. You will not punch out our Jewish light. You will not stand and cause harm to our eternal light,” she wrote on Instagram, showing a bruised lip and a cut on her right arm.

Related:
10 Rabbis Confront Mamdani Over His Role in Fanning Flames of Anti-Semitism

“We will continue to sing our prayers of peace, love, and joy while protecting the voices that lead us each week,” she said.

“Our beloved Central Synagogue stands for all — stands so tall, a light, a light truly for all,” she said.

Montes screamed “F*** the Jews” during the incident, according to the New York Post.

A Post report said Montes was convicted in June 2024 of the theft of headphones at Best Buy, citing Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Ali Fazal.

In 2019, he was convicted of stealing deodorant from a CVS and assaulting an employee.

Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis blamed Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s comments for fueling the attack.

“The attack on Manhattan’s Central Synagogue is a direct result of Mayor Mamdani’s sustained campaign of incitement,” he said in a statement.

“I warned that words would turn into actions, and that is exactly what is happening,” he said. “Mamdani has failed to protect New York’s Jews. It is not enough to issue weak condemnations. Action is needed.”

Mamdani issued a statement deploring the attack.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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