Mamdani's NYC: Hate Crimes Skyrocketed Over the Past Year, Including Anti-Jewish Attacks

Hate crimes rose sharply in New York City over the past year, the New York Police Department announced Thursday.

Total hate crimes in the city jumped by 15.8% in August compared to in 2025, with 425 reported in 2026 compared to 367 the year prior, according to the NYPD’s estimates.

Confirmed anti-Jewish hate crimes decreased by 13.6% in August compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD. However, year to date, anti-Jewish hate crimes increased by 8% in 2026 and accounted for over half, or 53.9%, of the confirmed hate crimes for the first eight months of the year despite Jewish New Yorkers making up only 10% of the city’s population, according to the news release.

Meanwhile, there were 195 shooting incidents in New York City between June 1 to Aug. 31, 32 fewer than the previous record low of 227 set in 2025, the NYPD reported.

“The NYPD delivered both the safest summer and first eight months of the year for shooting incidents, shooting victims, and murders in recorded history,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. “These historic lows all happened while managing an unprecedented series of high-profile events, including the NBA Finals, the World Cup, Sail 250, and the largest Fourth of July celebration in the nation.”

“The city’s public safety milestones extended to our subway system and public housing, reaching record lows in gun violence, murders, rapes, and robberies in August,” Tisch added. “This progress is only possible because of the extraordinary work of the men and women of the NYPD, and I am deeply grateful for their commitment to keeping New York City safe.”

On Aug. 14, a man was arrested and charged with a hate crime for disrupting services and striking two people at a Manhattan synagogue, The New York Times reported.

“I’m deeply troubled by the year-to-date rise in hate crimes and alarmed that half of those attacks targeted Jewish New Yorkers, even though our community represents only 10% of our city’s population,” Democratic City Council Speaker Julie Menin told The New York Post on Thursday.

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