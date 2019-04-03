Man Who Portrays Abortion Doctor in ‘Unplanned’ Former Abortionist Turned Pro-Life Activist

Dr. Anthony Levatino — who portrayed an abortion doctor in the newly released film “Unplanned’ — is a gynecologist who performed over 1,200 abortions early in his career before having a stunning change of heart that led him to become a pro-life activist.

“Unplanned” tells the real-life story of Abby Johnson, a former director of a Planned Parenthood clinic who has become an influential pro-life advocate. Johnson left her position after witnessing a baby struggling in the womb during an ultrasound-guided abortion.

Levatino recently told the podcast “The Billy and Justin Show” that he was pro-choice in the 1970s and into the early 1980s while a medical student and into the first years of his medical practice, according to “Unplanned’s” distributor Pure Flix.

Levantino’s transformation began when he and his wife were having difficulty conceiving, so they started the adoption process.

Levatino recalled the irony of the couple diligently trying to adopt a baby while he was engaged in aborting unborn children.

TRENDING: Trump Explodes on ‘Witch Hunt’ After Richard Burr Reaches Conclusion on Russia: ‘We Have Found No Collusion’

They finally succeeded in adopting a child, and he continued to perform abortions until tragedy struck the young family.

“Our daughter, Heather, who we had adopted, was two months shy of her sixth birthday when she was struck and killed by a car out in front of our home,” he said.

As Levatino recounted during congressional testimony, Heather died in his arms in the back of an ambulance. The experience shook Levatino to his core.

After returning to work, the doctor became physically ill while performing a second-trimester abortion.

Are you glad "Unplanned" was made? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I soldiered on and finished that abortion … (but) after over 1,200 abortions, first- and second-trimesters up to 24 weeks … For the first time in my, life I really looked… and I didn’t see her wonderful right to choose and I didn’t see all the money I just made. All I could see was somebody’s son or daughter,” he said.

A few months later, he decided to stop performing second-trimester abortions. Not long thereafter, he stopped performing abortions altogether.

Since that time, Levatino has become a strong pro-life advocate.

Watch Levatino’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Oct 8, 2015, where he described in detail what a second-trimester abortion entails.

RELATED: Bill That Would Outlaw Most Abortions Introduced with Strong Support in Alabama

As it does for Levatino, the subject matter of “Unplanned” hits close to home for the film’s lead actress Ashley Bratcher.

She told Fox News in December that she learned after taking the part in the movie that her mother had nearly aborted her.

Bratcher’s mom shared with her that she was at the clinic and on the table, but when a pregnant nurse came to examine her, the future film’s star’s mother became sick to her stomach and got up and walked out.

“I chose you,” she told her daughter.

“It blows my mind that I never knew that about myself until after I had stepped into this role to play Abby Johnson, and tell one of the greatest pro-life stories of all time,” Bratcher said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.