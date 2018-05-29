Man Tries to Burn American Flag Blanket, Starts 5-Acre Wildfire

Authorities in Washington state are investigating a wildfire that apparently grew from a suspect’s attempt at a political statement.

According to KIRO, Grant County Fire District 13 responded to the fire call in Ephrata at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the source of blaze, which scorched five acres, is believed to be a blanket with an American flag design that was set on fire in the field near Ephrata Airport.

Emergency personnel were reportedly able to contain and extinguish the fire before it threatened any structures. There were no reported injuries associated with the incident.

Nevertheless, local authorities are treating the investigation seriously, as indicated in a Facebook post by the county’s fire agency.

TRENDING: ‘Terrible President:’ Former ACLU President Attacks Obama on Free Speech Issues

MAN BURNING AMERICAN FLAG BLANKET STARTS WILDFIRE: We assisted Your Ephrata Firefighters yesterday about 6PM near the… Posted by Grant County Fire District 13 on Monday, May 28, 2018

“We assisted Your Ephrata Firefighters yesterday about 6PM near the airport for a 5 acre fire,” the Grant County Fire District reported. “The fire ignited after a man tried to burn an American flag blanket which then spread to wildland.”

The social media post included several images of the responding firefighters and equipment on hand to battle the blaze.

Four county units arrived on the scene to assist city firefighters, the department said.

Should prosecutors pursue charges against the suspect? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Officials shared a message for the culprit and anyone else considering such a potentially dangerous form of expression.

“No matter your political views, we think it’s safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good!” the agency wrote. “Ephrata Police are investigating.”

Police did not immediately release information about the individual suspected of starting the fire, as reported by Newsweek.

It was not clear from available reports whether authorities were expected to pursue charges against anyone in connection with the incident.

Despite the extensive amount of scorched earth, local emergency officials expressed relief that weather and other conditions did not exacerbate the situation.

RELATED: Trump Applauds NFL For Anthem Rule, Says Kneelers Shouldn’t Be In the Country

“Any sort of wind and that would’ve been a totally different story,” Fire District 13 spokesperson Isaac Merkl said.

As it is, he explained that most of the damage was contained to burned sage brush. He said the widely shared Facebook post was the agency’s effort to drive home the point that fires can easily grow out of control.

Through social media, Merkl said firefighters wanted to “get in front of people’s face” with the message that “anything can start a fire.”

Most of the Facebook responses echoed the agency’s take on the culprit’s dangerous act.

Many commenters focused on the potential of injury or property damage in calling for a harsh punishment. Others cited the apparent effort to burn a representation of the American flag.

Suggested punishments ranged from a fine to cover the cost of cleanup to deportation.

“He could also be sent to Saudi Arabia if he dislikes trees and US politics,” one Facebook user recommended.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.