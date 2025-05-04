Nepal is poised to enact a new law that could significantly restrict access to Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, amid growing concerns over climber deaths and overcrowding.

The proposed legislation, reported by Reuters on Monday, would limit Everest permits to climbers who have previously scaled at least one 7,000-meter (22,965-foot) peak within Nepal.

This marks a drastic shift for the Himalayan nation, which has long relied on climbing and tourism for foreign exchange, as noted by both Reuters and Fox News.

The draft law aims to address the alarming death toll on Everest, where overcrowding has been blamed for dangerous conditions in the so-called “death zone” below the summit.

In 2023, at least 12 climbers died and five others went missing on Everest, a year when Nepal issued 478 permits.

The “death zone,” an area above 26,247 feet with insufficient oxygen for human survival, has become notorious for long queues of climbers, exacerbating risks like exhaustion and frostbite.

And that can obviously trickle down to overcrowding other parts of the monolithic mountain:

Human traffic jam on Mt. Everest, as climbers got stuck just below the South Summitpic.twitter.com/C2TaAZ9H3d — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 12, 2025

Nepal’s tourism industry, a cornerstone of its economy, has faced criticism for allowing too many inexperienced climbers to attempt the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak, per Reuters.

The bill, registered at Nepal’s upper chamber of parliament, seeks to improve safety and reduce environmental strain.

Under the proposed rules, climbers must provide proof of scaling a 7,000-meter Nepalese peak before being granted an Everest permit, a requirement that could exclude many novice adventurers and thrill-seekers.

Additionally, the law mandates that the head of local staff, known as the sardar, and the mountain guide must be Nepalese citizens, ensuring local expertise on expeditions.

International expedition operators have pushed back, urging Nepal to accept ascents of any 7,000-meter peak globally, not just those in Nepal, according to Reuters.

“That wouldn’t make any sense,” one expedition organizer told the outlet. “And I would also add mountains that are close to 7,000 metres to that list and that are widely used as preparation.”

The bill’s passage seems likely, as the ruling alliance holds a majority in the Nepalese parliament.

The pressure to act has been mounting for years, with high-profile incidents drawing global attention to the risks of unrestricted access to the peak.

If passed, the law could also set a precedent for other extreme travel destinations.

For Nepal, this is a gamble — curtailing access to Everest may hurt tourism revenue, but it could also save lives and preserve the mountain for future generations.

