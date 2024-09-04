Share
News

Marine Veteran Wins Senate Primary, Vows to Retire Elizabeth Warren

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2024 at 8:42am
Share

Cryptocurrency attorney and former Marine John Deaton won Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate primary and will face Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she seeks her third term.

Deaton, who has talked about “retiring” Warren, defeated Robert Antonellis and Ian Cain, according to WCVB-TV.

“Only in America. Only in America. Only in America could someone like me be elected to take on one of Washington’s most entrenched elite. It is an honor to be your nominee for United States Senate,” Deaton said in his victory speech.

“My message to the voters out there: I will end the divisiveness that pits American versus American. I will reject partisanship and bring people together and work every day for one purpose to improve the lives of regular people. I will have one test in the United States Senate: Is it good for Massachusetts and America? That’s it,” he said.

In a pre-primary debate, he said that he wants to bring a positive tone to politics and government policies.

Trending:
Watch: Peter Doocy Triggers Karine Jean-Pierre with Question About Kamala Harris' Fake Accent

“I want to uplift people. I want to bring people up, expand the middle class, bring people out of poverty, like I brought myself out of poverty,” Deaton said, according to CBS. “I can do that without tearing people down … and [Warren] is the queen of finger-pointing politics.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Deaton said he will put in the work needed to unseat Warren.

“Tomorrow, we begin the next phase of the campaign — an effort that will hold Elizabeth Warren accountable for her failures on the border, the unaffordable cost of supporting a family, a broken healthcare system, abandoning our ally Israel, and restoring faith in our politics,” he said.

“Voters are turning their back on divisive partisan politics and are ready to support a message of optimism, unity, and solving problems,” he said.

Will John Deaton defeat Elizabeth Warren?

“I’m going to get out to the voters. They’re going to see who I am,” Deaton said. “And when they see who I am, and how genuine I love this country, and I want to move this country forward, and I want to unite people. When they see that, I think they’re going to be open to me as a candidate,” he said.

Deaton said he was the first in his family to finish high school before graduating from Eastern Michigan University and New England School of Law in Boston.

“I refuse to be one of the last poor people in this country to make it,” Deaton told supporters Tuesday, according to the Boston Globe.

Related:
Elizabeth Warren's Attacks on Cryptocurrency Are Coming Back to Haunt Her as Tycoons Work to Remove Her from Office

Deaton has also poked at Warren on the issue of immigration.

“Thanks to the failed policies of and partisanship of career politicians like Elizabeth Warren, every state is now a border state, and Massachusetts is sucking the consequences,” Deaton has said, according to WCVB.

Warren has agreed to two debates; Deaton had proposed five.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Marine Veteran Wins Senate Primary, Vows to Retire Elizabeth Warren
Former Mayor and His Daughter Shot Dead in Bloody Attack, Ending With 11-Year-Old's Alleged Confession
Mountain Lion Gets a Hold on 5-Year-Old, Tries to Drag Him Into the Woods in Horrifying Labor Day Weekend Attack
Former Top FBI Official Spills the Beans on Biden-Harris DOJ, Says Mar-a-Lago Raid 'Just Didn't Smell Right'
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry Get Slammed After Costing Country Thousands During 4-Day Tour
See more...

Conversation