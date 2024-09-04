Marine Veteran Wins Senate Primary, Vows to Retire Elizabeth Warren

Cryptocurrency attorney and former Marine John Deaton won Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate primary and will face Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she seeks her third term.

Deaton, who has talked about “retiring” Warren, defeated Robert Antonellis and Ian Cain, according to WCVB-TV.

“Only in America. Only in America. Only in America could someone like me be elected to take on one of Washington’s most entrenched elite. It is an honor to be your nominee for United States Senate,” Deaton said in his victory speech.

“My message to the voters out there: I will end the divisiveness that pits American versus American. I will reject partisanship and bring people together and work every day for one purpose to improve the lives of regular people. I will have one test in the United States Senate: Is it good for Massachusetts and America? That’s it,” he said.

In a pre-primary debate, he said that he wants to bring a positive tone to politics and government policies.

“I want to uplift people. I want to bring people up, expand the middle class, bring people out of poverty, like I brought myself out of poverty,” Deaton said, according to CBS. “I can do that without tearing people down … and [Warren] is the queen of finger-pointing politics.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Deaton said he will put in the work needed to unseat Warren.

“Tomorrow, we begin the next phase of the campaign — an effort that will hold Elizabeth Warren accountable for her failures on the border, the unaffordable cost of supporting a family, a broken healthcare system, abandoning our ally Israel, and restoring faith in our politics,” he said.

“Voters are turning their back on divisive partisan politics and are ready to support a message of optimism, unity, and solving problems,” he said.

“I’m going to get out to the voters. They’re going to see who I am,” Deaton said. “And when they see who I am, and how genuine I love this country, and I want to move this country forward, and I want to unite people. When they see that, I think they’re going to be open to me as a candidate,” he said.

Deaton said he was the first in his family to finish high school before graduating from Eastern Michigan University and New England School of Law in Boston.

I’m running for the U.S. Senate to end the division tearing this country apart. The Elites cling to power by fueling division.

I’m running because of LOVE. Love for my daughters and love for America. Starting tonight, we begin to UNITE. We have a lot work to do but the future… pic.twitter.com/EQRApLSpXa — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 3, 2024

“I refuse to be one of the last poor people in this country to make it,” Deaton told supporters Tuesday, according to the Boston Globe.

Deaton has also poked at Warren on the issue of immigration.

“Thanks to the failed policies of and partisanship of career politicians like Elizabeth Warren, every state is now a border state, and Massachusetts is sucking the consequences,” Deaton has said, according to WCVB.

Warren has agreed to two debates; Deaton had proposed five.

