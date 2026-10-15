Following the logic that the enemy of an enemy is a friend, the same arms that once wanted toss Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota out of Congress are now wrapped around her in an embrace.

The outpouring of affection came from former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who since her divorce from the ranks of Trump supporters has denounced what she once supported.

“Me and Ilhan Omar are far apart policy wise. I’m pro life, she’s pro abortion. I’m pro 2A, she’s pro gun control. And on and on,” Greene posted on X.

She went on to query how threatening to deport Omar will solve the financial and other problems the country is facing.

As noted by Politico, when Greene sought to censure Omar in 2024, she said, “I would love to expel her.’

She added, “I think she should be deported.”

In an Instagram post that year, she noted, “I just introduced a resolution to censure Ilhan Omar for her treasonous statements that she is serving as a foreign agent for a foreign country.”

Why do you think Marjorie Taylor Greene is now defending Ilhan Omar? Trying to distance herself from Trump Genuine change of heart Political strategy to undermine Trump Other reasons Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Trying to distance herself from Trump 11% (3 votes) Genuine change of heart 0% (0 votes) Political strategy to undermine Trump 82% (23 votes) Other reasons 7% (2 votes)

Homeland Security Investigations raided Omar’s Washington-area home Monday.

Officials said little more than that the investigation was related to a criminal matter.

Speculation has filled in the gap, with legal expert Jonathan Turley suggesting the probe was related to an immigration matter.

Turley added that he believed the probe began while former President Joe Biden was in the White House.

A report in The Wall Street Journal suggested the goal of the investigation is to rid America of Omar by stripping her of her citizenship.

Greene’s mockery of the Omar investigation did not go unchallenged.

“I respectfully disagree with you on this one, MTG. The successful denaturalization and deportation of Ilhan Omar opens up a MASSIVE door to do the same to countless other third worlders cheating our systems,” commentator Nick Sortor wrote on X.

He continued, “De-naturalizations are VERY rare right now. That MUST change.”

A poster named David Hamilton wrote that Greene was way off base.

“We’re sick and tired of fake conservatives like yourself who have an axe to grind, so you’re willing to hand power to communists just to claim a ‘W,'” he wrote.

“It’s people like you, Carlson, and Kelly who will ignore successes and progress we’ve made in three years because of your single issue mindset and hatred of the Joooos. Yes, Iran is a setback. It was a bad gamble (unlike Venezuela). That is no reason to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory,” he posted, tossing Greene into the same basket of disgruntled voices that includes Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

Another poster named Melanie Haber condemned Greene and her motives.

“What are you doing here? You betrayed your constituents & QUIT the minute your pension came in. Shoo. Go count your money,” she wrote on X.

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